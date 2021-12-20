MONUMENT • El Paso County has announced some road closures and traffic changes for the next few months as Woodmoor Water & Sanitation District installs underground utilities along Deer Creek Road, Woodmoor Drive, Willow Park Way and Lake Woodmoor Drive, according to a news release from El Paso County Department of Public Works.

Planned road closures and/or lane shifts will in place from Dec. 20 through April 5. These dates are subject to change due to weather conditions.

Road closures:

Willow Park Way — Dec. 20-21

Woodmoor Drive and Willow Park Way Intersection — Dec. 22-30

Lake Woodmoor Drive — Jan. 3-12

Deer Creek Road — March 23-April 5

Lane Shifts:

Woodmoor Drive — Feb. 9-March 23

Access to closed roads will only be provided to residents adjacent to the work, states the release. For more information, visit elpasoco.com.

