MONUMENT • El Paso County has announced some road closures and traffic changes for the next few months as Woodmoor Water & Sanitation District installs underground utilities along Deer Creek Road, Woodmoor Drive, Willow Park Way and Lake Woodmoor Drive, according to a news release from El Paso County Department of Public Works.
Planned road closures and/or lane shifts will in place from Dec. 20 through April 5. These dates are subject to change due to weather conditions.
Road closures:
Willow Park Way — Dec. 20-21
Woodmoor Drive and Willow Park Way Intersection — Dec. 22-30
Lake Woodmoor Drive — Jan. 3-12
Deer Creek Road — March 23-April 5
Lane Shifts:
Woodmoor Drive — Feb. 9-March 23
Access to closed roads will only be provided to residents adjacent to the work, states the release. For more information, visit elpasoco.com.