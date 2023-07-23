For a second time, the applicants for annexation and zoning of Monument Ridge No. 1 and 2 have withdrawn their application.

The Town of Monument Town Council had its regular meeting July 17 where it took almost five hours to approve the annexation of the land involved with the Monument Ridge No.1 and 2 development but disapproved the annexation agreement based on its requested zoning. This brought the development’s invitation to work with the council to a screeching halt which ended that night with the petitioner withdrawing its application and return to El Paso County.

Monument Ridge No. 1 (west) is located on the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and County Line Road. The contiguity required by statute, determined by town planning staff, is achieved and the annexation starts at the town limit including annexation of the I-25 right-of-way to the property.

Initially, the acreage was 90.98 acres; however, El Paso County requested additional land for right-of-way thus reducing the acreage to 90.60 acres. Exiting Planning Director Sheila Booth said the town attorney confirmed the reduction of the overall acreage did not negate the petition of the process.

The proposed zoning was for Residential Attached and the conceptual plan showed a 115-unit duplex development involving two family housing units.

Monument Ridge No. 2 (east) would not be able to happen without the approval of Monument Ridge No. 1. Monument Ridge No. 1 established the required contiguity for Monument Ridge No. 2. No. 2 is located on the south east corner for I-25 and County Line Road and involves 71.01 acres with the requested zoning also being RA. The conceptual plan showed 122 duplex units, 36 triplex and 64 fourplex dwelling units on the west side of Misty Acres Road on 42.52 acres which was 8.49 dwelling units per acre on the east side of Misty Acres.

More specifically, it involved 14 single-family units on 15,000 square-foot lots, existing closer to Doewood Drive. The Colorado Department of Transportation had approved a roundabout to be constructed at the intersection of County Line Road and Misty Acres. Booth said the annexations for both were consistent with the town’s 3-Mile plan.

The development first applied for annexation last November where it met disdain from neighboring residents and were unable to get a vote from the town Planning Commission. The petitioner withdrew its application and began working with El Paso County, which presently has jurisdiction of the land. Later, the Town of Monument invited the development to reapply for its annexation and RA zoning given a new Town Council, Planning Commission and planning department was in place.

Monument Mayor Mitch LaKind said during the regular meeting, in response to questions online, that he was 100-percent responsible for making the request to have the applicant return to Monument and speak to the new council.

“It made sense that given the fact that they were going to be developing right next to the town that the new council would have an opportunity to speak with them before anything was presented and give them the opportunity to show us what they had,” LaKind said.

David Whitehead of Whitehead Engineering, who represented the applicant, was on hand to answer questions and concerns during the meeting and said the development was already officially annexed into the Monument Water & Sanitation District as of late last year and recognized there was a deficiency of water on the west development. He said the development agreed to purchase the water it needed from the Town of Monument once the deficiency had been determined.

After the initial presentation, Mayor Pro Tem Steve King said because of the upcoming Northern Delivery System for renewable water sources reaching Monument, the town can’t allow any water to go north of the Palmer Divide and cited the property was north of it. He questioned whether the $5.4 million benefit noted in the presentation to the town in lieu of water tap fees would be negated by the $30-40 million in costs at a future date for participating in the NDS.

“It doesn’t seem to be in the best interest of the town,” he said. “I don’t think we can afford to do that at this point.”

Council member Marco Fiorito rebutted that he saw the $5.4 million as a benefit because it would help offset the cost of purchasing renewable water resources. He asked Public Works Director Tom Tharnish to comment. Tharnish said he was more concerned with the west development’s use of irrigation water, which in theory would flow downhill to the South Platte River basin, than he was from indoor plumbing use.

King also contended the amount of trees, more so from the west development, would be removed based on the conceptual plans for it. The annexation agreement called for the majority of trees to be replanted in the area of berms between neighborhoods to help create division between it and existing properties to the west and other buffers. With the area almost completely covered in trees, King said among 10,000-15,000 trees, 5,000-7,000 would need to be relocated and asked the applicant how they planned to save as many of them as possible.

Whitehead noted some wildfire mitigation would also need to be performed per requirements from the TriLakes-Monument Fire Protection District but others would be offered to the town to replant in parks and recreation areas after they’ve been spayed.

King later noted the purpose of the town’s RA zoning was to create a mix of single-family detached, attached and multifamily housing but the conceptual design for the development did not achieve this. Booth noted it did not have to be a mix but could also be one type of housing in the development.

Councilman Kenneth Kimple asked Whitehead if the applicant was willing to reduce the density on the west and east developments, to which Whitehead answered, “Not at this time.”

Later, LaKind said he heard it somewhere the conceptual plans for the development were described as a worst case scenario but questioned that based on Whitehead’s comment of not being flexible about the density.

“For the benefit of the people moving into the development, there is very little room for public parks in that development,” LaKind said. “Fees in lieu of parks is a non-starter for me than a place for people to go without having to drive down to Limbach Park.

“If you’re not flexible on the densities and not willing to give an amenity to the people living there, that’s a concern for me.”

Whitehead said that although the conceptual plan didn’t express them, there were plans to include parks in the development.

Public comment received during the hearing mirrored those received during the planning commission’s meeting on the annexation and zoning request on June 28. Public comments included concerns for social impact, additional stress on School District 38, disregards to parks based on the conceptual plan, poor transition from 5-acre single family dwelling lots, property values and how the development was “inappropriate” for the area.

Later, King said the zoning for the property needed to be a Planned Unit Development (PUD) because of its transitional zoning and inclusion of neighboring residents among other aspects.

“This is what PUD’s were made for,” King said. “It has unique characteristics. If this fails here tonight, this will be a PUD in El Paso County. This fits into El Paso County’s master plan suburban type. That is something everybody can live with here, but it needs to go through PUD to get there. RA zoning is not appropriate for this area.”

The councilman stood by his opinion that the development would “decimate” the area’s forestry and the conceptual plan was not in compliance with the town’s future land use map.

“Clear cutting 90 acres is just not consistent with our master plan, our comprehensive plan or El Paso County’s master plan,” King said. “I’d like to keep [the land] in the town. I’m willing to work and negotiate but it has to be something everybody can live with.”

Councilmember Jim Romanello, who attended online, chimed in saying he agreed to keeping the development in the town so it could, “Keep as much control of it as possible. I do think it makes sense to have our boundaries go up to County Line Road as a town,” he said.

LaKind said he agreed with previous comments that the Large Lot Residential (LLR) zoning, recommended by the Planning Commision, wasn’t a viable option for both sides and took the project too far off the spectrum. However, he felt the density of RA zoning was too small.

“We need to find a middle ground,” the mayor said. “I can’t imagine this council would not find a middle ground in a PUD for [the development].”

As for the water issue, LaKind was skeptical of approving a development which could potentially block the town’s options towards either The Loop Project or the NDS, or a combination of them.

“Those options are really important, not just to the town, but to 300,000 residents that would be impacted by what this water authority is that [the town] has approved to create with Cherokee, Donala, Woodmoor and the town,” LaKind said.

Fiorito said he was “violently in favor” of the annexation and said the town needs to keep the development in the town. As for water, he said there were options and cited the TriView Metro District boring under I-25 to serve the Connexus development as an example, insinuating Woodmoor Water & Sanitation, which would serve Monument Ridge No. 2 (east), could potentially do the same to serve No. 1 (west).

“At the end of the night, we have to find a way to keep these folks in the family and find a way to compromise,” Fiorito said. “No one is going to be happy but no one is going to go home angry.”

Councilmember Laura Kronick said she was on the fence but agreed with Fiorito in that a compromise should be the focus. She questioned what options the council had that night to make it happen.

“Clearly the annexation agreement that before us doesn’t sound like it’s going to work and it’s going to be modified,” she said.

Town Attorney Bob Cole asked the council for a 5-minute recess so he may review options with the town’s planning staff for actions available to the council prior to adjournment. Upon return, Cole said he had spoken with the applicant’s attorney as well.

“I don't think there is anything we could offer to cause the applicant to not withdraw,” he said. “I think where you are is taking what’s before you, considering it and voting on it.”

Romanello, to “See where this goes,” made the motion that annexation was eligible for Monument Ridge No. 1 which passed 7-0. However, the motion to approve the annexation agreement establishing RA zoning failed 5-2. Romanello and Fiorito were the only votes in favor.

“I hope this can come back and we can talk PUD,” Mayor LaKind said. “Good luck with the county.”

While a mirroring ordinance was on the agenda for Monument Ridge No. 2, Cole said no further action needed to be taken.

“What I understood from the petitioner is, based on the disapproval of the annexation agreement that they withdrew their petition,” he said.

Later, King said he felt the council was fair in trying to negotiate with the applicant to proceed with a PUD which would benefit everyone.

“Clearly, that is not something that was their intention,” King said. “I will be with El Paso County when this moves forward because we are out of the loop now and to express my concerns there.”