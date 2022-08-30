MONUMENT • In another occasion to show her passion for aiding local law enforcement, Arlene’s Beans restaurant owner Arlene Padilla has made another donation to help protect officers from dangers they may face.
Shield616 has received another donation from the Monument-based New Mexican and Mexican restaurant and its owner that will be used to acquire the additional protective body armor — this time for officers serving with the Palmer Lake Police Department.
Arlene’s Beans, in partnership with Shield616, hosted a Dine and Donate night Aug. 10, from which the proceeds were earmarked for the acquisition of police officer protective gear manufactured by Angel Armor in Fort Collins to donate to Palmer Lake police. The donations from that evening were presented with a check to the police department Aug. 23 at the restaurant in Monument.
Shield616 is a nonprofit organization that facilitates the fundraising for and purchasing of police officer protective gear in the form of custom-fit body armor designed to shield officers from rifle and handgun fire while providing lightweight protection to be worn throughout the day. Shield616 works with several other foundations to help fund specific projects.
Agencies reach out to Shield616 to request help raising funds for the armor, and the organization helps the agency work on a goal to meet their needs, determine the funds required, and design a fundraising plan.
Padilla, who has organized similar events in the past, said they are important to her, whether the beneficiaries are public safety agencies or others.
“We are working on providing upgraded armor for the Palmer Lake Police Department this year,” Shield616 donations manager Marcy Deeds said.
Deeds said although law enforcement is always appreciative of the donated armor, it’s necessary to recognize there are dangers officers face expand beyond gunfire.
“The night we had the fundraiser, many of the Monument and Palmer Lake officers who dropped by had to roll out on a call. We later received word that they were exposed to fentanyl to varying degrees,” Deeds said. “Aside from what we are trying to do to get them funding, Arlene (Padilla) and I were discussing the other kinds of dangers these officers face on a daily basis and that the public just doesn’t know about.
“Even here in sweet Monument and Palmer Lake, our officers are putting their lives on the line daily, and I don’t think people truly realize that.”
Palmer Lake Police Chief Jason Vanderpool said due to budget constraints, aid from the community is a necessity.
“Without the help from the community, our officers may not be equipped with the protective gear that could ultimately save their lives,” Vanderpool said. “Having a vest that can be deployed in high danger situations is key to our officer’s safety and ultimately the safety of the community.”
Shield616 works with agencies when donors have a specific agency they desire to fund. At shield616.org, donors may select a specific agency to fund or even a particular officer they would like to help protect.
Vanderpool said due to the state of society as of late, it is imperative officers are equipped with proper equipment.
“In an event when we have an incident in which lives are in imminent jeopardy, this equipment allows our officers the chance, opportunity to save those lives,” he said. “Without proper equipment, officers on scene could ultimately become victims themselves compounding a situation.”
The chief said Palmer Lake officers would not hesitate to engage in deadly situations in order to save the lives of all involved. However, additional protective gear adds an element of additional confidence.
“Having a vest that can save their life adds a small piece of mind when confronted with these evils,” Vanderpool said. “Every single call our officers respond to is a scene in which this armor is a benefit. You hear the phrase ‘routine call gone bad,’ which is a reality we face on a daily basis. Without specifics, our agency has responded to active shooters, homicides, home invasions and stabbings recently, to name only a small few.”
Shield616 had an information booth outside Arlene’s Beans during the event, where they sold merchandise.
“When restaurants allow us to do that, it is nice since we don’t have a brick-and-mortar shop for people to come buy Shield616 merchandise from us,” Deeds said.