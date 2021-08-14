A large number of Monument residents is expected to attend a public town meeting Monday night to speak against changes to a planned industrial development east of Old Denver Road.
The Board of Trustees postponed a public hearing on a service plan for the Conexus Commercial Metropolitan District during its regular meeting Aug. 2 to locate a larger meeting space after hundreds of residents filled Town Hall to protest an 80-acre industrial park proposed for the area.
If approved, the commercial metro district would encompass 169 acres south of the intersection of Highway 105 and Interstate 25, east of Old Denver Road. The industrial park proposed on the land, Alpine Distribution Center, would house six warehouses ranging in size from 69,000 square feet to 335,000 square feet, meeting documents show.
Town trustees approved the second and third phases of the Conexus development’s sketch plan last summer. At the same time trustees also approved rezoning 146 acres of the property to allow for mixed use development, including light industrial, commercial, civic, office and high- and medium-density residential, meeting documents show.
During that meeting, planners with Schuck Communities and NES Inc. told trustees planned uses for the property included mixed use that was “more compatible with the town,” including parks, a picnic area and gazebos.
Now, residents say they are concerned plans for the property seem to have changed.
Industrial developer Becknell Industrial, based out of Carmel, Ind., plans to propose developing six warehouses on the property in two phases. The buildings could be up to 60 feet tall and could accommodate 221 loading docks, 980 vehicle parking spots and 200 dedicated spots for trailer parking, The Gazette’s sister paper, The Tribune, reported.
Residents opposing the project have said they are concerned about increased noise, pollution, increased numbers of trucks on existing roads that can’t accommodate industrial traffic, and lowered home values. Additionally, the proposed project crosses the Santa Fe Trail three times, they said.
“We moved to Monument to escape urban sprawl,” resident Ross Mueller wrote on a public Facebook page for a group known as Save Monument. “… Now you want to have hundreds of (semi-trucks) coming and going 24/7.”
As of Friday, the Facebook group had 1,300 members, several of whom encouraged others to attend Monday's hearing.
“This proposal just seems out of place for the Town of Monument, and I just don’t see the benefit for anyone,” resident Bethany Rathman, who created the Save Monument Facebook group, told The Tribune. “There are so many safety concerns. If you look at the comprehensive plan you will see it doesn’t fit into that. I think the citizens were OK with what was originally proposed.”
Former Monument Planning Commissioner Steve King told The Tribune residents were “caught off guard” by the “behemoth” project.
“Nobody wants to be blindsided,” he said. “The main issue with constructing these as a sketch plan is that they tend to be very vague.”
Monument Mayor Don Wilson said Friday he shares concerns raised by residents about the proposed warehouses, but that proposal hasn't formally come before trustees for consideration.
“When something comes before us on this issue we'll be asking those questions,” he said.
Wilson said the hearing scheduled for Monday is specifically to consider a service plan for the proposed Conexus Commercial Metropolitan District, not the warehouses, but residents will still be able to voice their opinions about the warehouses.
In a public post on the Save Monument Facebook page, resident Greg Coopman said the commercial metropolitan district and the industrial warehouses “go hand in hand.”
“The whole service plan is 100% dependent on the project,” he wrote.
Wilson said approving the commercial district doesn't necessarily guarantee that a proposed development will be built on it.
“In the past we've approved metro districts and development plans didn't happen. This doesn't mean the board is approving” a specific project on the land, Wilson said.
If trustees approve the service plan for the proposed Conexus Commercial Metropolitan District, it would issue $32 million in debt, including about $22 million for improvements to sewer, water, drainage, curb, gutter, paving and sidewalk infrastructure, meeting documents show.
The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 675 W. Baptist Road in Monument.
Meeting agendas and documents are available on the town website at monumenttownco.documents-on-demand.com.
Contact the writer: breeanna.jent@gazette.com. The Tribune’s Benn Farrell contributed to this report.