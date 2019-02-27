A Monument resident has published a book chronicling the exploits of his father-in-law whose WWII fighter plane was shot down by enemy fire.
Authored by Larry Smith, “Trouble,” is the story about U.S. Army Air Force Tech Sgt. Robert Sweatt and his B-24 crew. Together, these men flew 16 missions in the European Theatre of Operations during the war. On their 17th mission, a German pilot shot down their plane, nicknamed Trouble, over occupied France. Sweatt was the only survivor.
Smith found Sweatt’s stories fascinating, he said. “I witnessed the mental and emotional stress that his memories brought to his mind. I felt this story must not be lost and committed to share it with as many people as possible,” Smith said.
According to Smith, the story follows one crew through their training, early missions and conclusion on Jan. 7, 1944. On that day, the crew had completed a mission to Ludwigshafen, Germany and were returning home when German ace pilot Hauptmann Egon Mayer shot down their plane, “Trouble.”
Mayer downed three other bombers that day while another pilot shot down a fifth plane, all in a small area near Bouville, France. Although centrifugal force kept Sweatt trapped in the falling plane, it was an explosion that literally blew him out of the plane and knocked him unconscious. Sweatt was Trouble’s only survivor.
Sweatt sustained a severe wound to his jugular vein, and he packed the lesion with mud to stop the bleeding. French farmers found Sweatt and gave him clothing and other amenities moments before German soldiers arrived.
Two French families, DuPlant and Duneau, hid and nursed Sweatt back to health. Members of the French Resistance in Paris later interrogated Sweatt. According to Smith, the interrogators told Sweatt, “If any of your answers are incorrect, you won’t live to see daylight.”
After evading the Germans for 75 days, Sweatt was transported to England via the Shelburne Escape Line. He later returned stateside where he met and married Mary Davidson. They were married 72 years before Mary died in 2017. Sweatt, 96, resides in Texas.
It took Smith about 1,500 hours to research and write the book, he said. “Many people helped me perform research and frankly, I have no idea how many hours they spent. I will mention by name Arnaud Theron, Christian Dieppedalle, and K. C. McMillan, the 389th BGH historian,” Smith said.
“There are some discrepancies, but those can easily be explained by the well-known fact that different people who witness the exact same event will often ‘see’ different things. In any case, I included all reported information, so the reader can decide what actually happened.
“With all the assistance I received in research and the ability to speak with the French people who were there when events happened, the details are almost complete in many parts of the story. The facts of this story are hard to believe, but the overwhelming confirmation of facts from multiple sources makes it hard to disbelieve.”
Smith has held several book signings and author readings, and is scheduled to hold another reading from 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday at Serrano’s Coffee Shop, 625 Highway 105. A limited supply of books will be available.
Smith is humbled by the positive feedback he has received, he said. He sees himself as the technician who put the pieces together and credits those mentioned in the book as the true authors of this story.
“My purpose in writing is to honor the people in the story — American, British, Australian and French. Their courage is inspiring and their actions heroic … They were willing to die to protect their country, their loved ones, and their belief in freedom and liberty for all.
“When a member of this generation passes and their story has not been told, a valuable part of America’s culture is lost. This book is a gift for all future generations; a window into the past.”
Published by Page Publishing in February, “Trouble” costs $19.95 on Amazon for the paperback version, and e-book versions are available for $9.99. Barnes & Noble also carries the book.
To learn more, visit facebook.com/Trouble.byLarrySmith; Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/1668632956762214/?ref=bookmarks; and goodreads.com/author/show/18474444.Larry_Smith.