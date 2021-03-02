COLORADO SPRINGS • Emily Shuman’s passion for helping those with disabilities made her the top choice for director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center in Colorado Springs.
Shuman, a resident of Monument, has began working at the center for the American Disabilities Act in 2018 as its media coordinator. She later became deputy director before her recent promotion to director.
She has worked with persons with disabilities much of her career, starting in 2010 when she was doing direct care for adults with developmental disabilities. Her career took her into foster care for adults with developmental disabilities and afterwards she found herself working with at-risk youths with developmental disabilities at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center as a case manager. She was later promoted to program manager.
“As a young teen and adult I found myself gravitating to that population,” Shuman said. “I’ve always been a helper person and have gravitated toward helper-type jobs. I thrive on that aspect of what I do. I feel like I’m helping make the world a better place little by little.”
Shuman said the center’s largest objectives are to show persons with disabilities how to access their rights under the ADA and helping businesses understand what their responsibilities are to the act. It also helps show businesses how the ADA can help them from a business perspective.
“I like putting all the pieces together for people and finding a way to make everyone happy, finding those win-win situations,” she said.
The leadership aspect of her director position is also rewarding, directing a team of individuals who share the same passion. Serving a six-state region, the team has a lot of geographical ground to cover which she is excited they get to interact with other communities.
Born in Colorado Springs, Shuman attended Cheyenne Mountain High School, graduated from Pikes Peak Community College and attended University of Colorado at Colorado Springs before acquiring her bachelor’s degree from a different institution. She and her family moved to Monument about a year ago, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures went into effect in El Paso County.
Her life has had some challenges along the way. She had a son at the age of 19 and as a single mother she worked full-time and put herself through school.
“I’m really proud to be where I am now and always looking for opportunities to pay it forward to other people,” Shuman said.
As director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, one of Shuman’s goals is always to increase awareness of the ADA and to increase voluntary compliance with the act. In addition, she said digital accessibility is still a sort of “wild frontier.” She said when the ADA was passed in 1990, the internet was not the world wide web as it’s known today.
“The ADA leaves a lot to be desired in terms of guidance for businesses as far as what their websites should look like and how to make social media content accessible. In the realm of technology, there’s still a lot of work to be done, Shuman said, and that would be one of her goals, making the ADA a resource for digital accessibility.
“In the last year, with everyone working from home, using Zoom and training over Zoom, it’s brought to light the need for accessibility for virtual content and meetings,” Shuman said.
Another consistent barrier for the ADA appears to be peoples’ attitudes toward persons with disabilities, Shuman said. The ADA helps people identify and mitigate their possible bias and teach disability etiquette, such as the appropriate language to use in reference to disabilities and how to interact with persons with disabilities.
“That is the sort of services we offer, the training we offer, in order to help offer people perhaps change their attitude towards those with disabilities,” she said. “It’s part of the human condition. There are 57,000 in the U.S. with a disability. Most of us, if we age long enough, will have a disability at some point in our lives.
“It’s easy to get passionate about it, because if it doesn’t apply to you now, it will in the future.”
Another service the Rocky Mountain ADA Center provides is helping state and local governments understand whether or not their infrastructure is ADA compliant. Shuman said it is important for governments to remember ADA compliance is not only dutiful but also required by law.
“It’s important to have a self evaluation and transition plan in place which covers what needs to be fixed and a timeline for getting it done,” she said. “Until that plan is in place and taking active steps to come into compliance, there could be some element of liability there.”
Anyone interested in learning about the law and how to interpret it may contact the Rocky Mountain ADA Center at (800) 949-4232 or visit the center’s website, rockymountainada.org.