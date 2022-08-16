MONUMENT • Monument resident Lori Hammond is headed to Zambia to serve in the Peace Corps.
Lori Hammond is among the first volunteers with the Peace Corps to ship out to service overseas after the international agency was forced to perform a global evacuation in March 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Peace Corps suspended its global operations at that time and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries.
Hammond is scheduled to travel to Zambia, a land-locked country in south-central Africa, this month. The University of Texas at San Antonio graduate, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, will serve the agency in the health sector.
Peace Corps volunteer cohorts are first-time volunteers as well as those returning from the 2020 evacuation after finishing a three-month training. Volunteers collaborate with their host communities on projects that are prioritized locally in one of the Peace Corps’ six sectors of service: agriculture; community economic development; education; environment; health; and youth in development. All volunteers also engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
“I hope to gain experience in public health during my Peace Corps service that I can apply toward a master’s or doctorate in public health,” Hammond said. “I look forward to working on a team of Zambian partners and volunteers and making a difference in the community.”
Hammond spent the 15 years prior to the pandemic working on cruise ships managing shore excursions offices. She would live on the ship six months at a time, and between her ship contracts she would visit family in Black Forest and Monument. After COVID shut down the cruising industry, she returned to stay with her family in northern El Paso County until the pandemic was over.
“We all thought it would be ‘soon,’” Hammond said. “Meanwhile, I worked in Alaska in the summer helping some really great tour operators I met while working on cruise ships.”
She first learned about the Peace Corps while at university, and always had the idea of volunteering in her mind as something incredibly worthwhile, Hammond said. She earned her undergraduate degree with the intention of going into public health. However, when she was hired in the cruise industry just after obtaining her degree to organize and participate in tours all over the world, she changed course.
When COVID put a halt on Hammond’s adventures in the travel sector, she developed a desire to put her degree toward making a difference.
“The Peace Corps was a perfect fit, using my education and experience in international travel,” Hammond said.
She applied to the corps when the pandemic began, only to discover all volunteers had been evacuated and the program was going on a long hiatus. During the interim, Hammond interviewed to serve in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland, in South Africa), but eventually received an invitation to volunteer in Zambia.
“I’m so excited to be able to use my experience and education to help people who really want the volunteers to be there. I am looking forward to being placed somewhere I can truly be of value to those who need help,” she said.
Hammond said the most challenging part of the application process was all the medical tests involved.
“While I already had the vaccinations that a world traveler needs, there were all sorts of tests to ensure that I was healthy enough to be with minimal medical care for two years during my service,” Hammond said.
The Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency’s mission of world peace and friendship. Through service, members of the corps’ network develop transferable skills and focus on intercultural competencies which position communities, at the invitation of their governments, to generate global leaders.
Presently, the Peace Corps is recruiting volunteers to serve in 48 countries around the world at the request of their governments. Volunteers have recently returned to a total of 23 countries around the world. In addition, the corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit. Anyone interested in service can learn more at peacecorps.gov/apply.
Hammond said the more a person travels, the more like they understand that people are the same everywhere. “Customs and peripherals might change, but the core of what makes up all humans is constant,” she said. “The similarities you discover forever connect you with your global family. Knowing that you have a home everywhere in the world is so life changing, that you’ll forever appreciate other cultures and peoples as your own.”
Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn said the world is at a critical juncture, as the largest global vaccination effort in history is underway. In addition, other widespread health, social, political and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of global society, she said.
“Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come,” Spahn said. “Peace Corps volunteers returning to Zambia will work alongside community members to support urgent development efforts and build critical connections.”