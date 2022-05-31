MONUMENT • The last step needed for the Town of Monument to switch on its new radium removal system for Well No. 9 comes with blindside cost of $123,000.
The town Board of Trustees on May 16 approved a $123,022 appropriation to provide an assurance bond to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to fund the measure. The assurance fund is a part of the requirements to obtain a license from the CPDHE to operate the town’s completed radium removal system for Well No 9 of its water system.
This expense was an unanticipated as CDPHE informed the town of the requirement after the project was completed, said Town Manager Mike Foreman. He said the funds would remain with the state and accrue interest while the town completes the other financial documentation requirements to obtain the license, at which time the state would refund the assurance money.
The assurance is the state’s requirement for guarantee that the Town of Monument has contracted and appropriated its contractor for the radioactive waste removal from the radium removal system. The town has a five-year contract with Water Remediation Technology LLC, which also installed the removal system, to perform the waste removal. The assurance with the CDPHE is to ensure that if WRT goes out of business, the funds are available for the town to procure another contractor.
Assistant Public Works Director Steve Sheffield said he expressed the town’s aggravation to the CDPHE regarding the unknown expense for the assurance. He said the system installed for Well No. 9 is the only one of its kind in the state, of approximately 30 available.
“We are basically the state’s guinea pig,” Sheffield said. “That’s basically the excuse they’ve given for the miscommunication.”
Foreman said given the communication problems with the state, town staff hopes to have better representation with the department next year.
Trustee Ron Stephens asked for town staff to keep close track of expenses involved in the waste removal contract, compared to the cost involved with shutting down Well No. 9 and drilling a new one. The already approved cost of the five-year contract for waste removal with WRT is $90,000 per year, Sheffield said.
Mayor Don Wilson noted if the town drilled a new well, there was no guarantee it wouldn’t have a radium issue six months down the line.
Wilson noted this underscores the importance of Monument’s participation in the El Paso County Loop Project. Foreman said the EPC Loop Project may allow the town to shut some of its wells down at times.
“Well No. 9 is one of the wells we would look at not using as much as we do today,” Foreman said.
After the board consulted with interim town attorney Joe Rivera on the points in order to approve the assurance, Trustee Jim Romanello made the motion to approve the appropriation of assurance funds. The motion passed without opposition.