Police in Monument seized several firearms, methamphetamine, a stolen truck and other stolen items during a suspicious vehicle check, officials with the Monument Police Department announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.
According to officials, a police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle. Investigation revealed that the truck was stolen. As a result, police arrested multiple individuals with outstanding warrants who were wanted in connection with motor vehicle thefts, burglaries and other crimes in El Paso County.
