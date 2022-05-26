monument police seizure.jpg

Items seized by Monument Police May 25 included handguns, knives, phones and a laptop.

 Monument Police Department

Police in Monument seized several firearms, methamphetamine, a stolen truck and other stolen items during a suspicious vehicle check, officials with the Monument Police Department announced in a Facebook post Wednesday. 

According to officials, a police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle. Investigation revealed that the truck was stolen. As a result, police arrested multiple individuals with outstanding warrants who were wanted in connection with motor vehicle thefts, burglaries and other crimes in El Paso County. 

Contact the writer: hugh.johnson@gazette.com

