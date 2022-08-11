A Monument police officer was released from the hospital after coming in contact with suspected narcotics.
On Thursday, officers from the Monument Police Department were sent to a parking lot in the 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway. They were dispatched for a call of a "suspicious vehicle," according to police.
After arrival, police found a woman, identified as Kaitlyn Lynch, 27, of Fulton, Miss. It is unclear what the outstanding warrant was for and police could not respond immediately for clarification.
Officers found drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics while in contact with the suspect. During the search and recovery of the vehicle, one police officer began to feel unwell and was transported to the hospital. He was released a few hours later, according to police.
Lynch was arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession.
The type of narcotic that affected the officer is unclear. The toxicology report has been sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and could take weeks to complete.
Contact the writer: alex.edwards@gazette.com. Denver Gazette reporter Carol McKinley contributed to this report.