MONUMENT • The town police department recently announced the launch of a Police Service Aide program developed in response to requests by town residents.
Police Commander John Lupton presented the Board of Trustees details of the program during the board’s March 21 meeting. The initiative was created in response to feedback town citizens gave to the police department, requesting additional services and aid.
With the passing of Ballot Measure 2F in November, which raised the town sales tax rate and funded the department with an additional $1.6 million annually, the service aide plan which has been talked about over past years is now able to launch, Lupton said.
“We very much appreciate this community support and the passing of 2F so that we could have a well-funded police department and can really build a foundation,” Lupton said. “This is one of our first efforts to show to the public what we are trying to accomplish in some of the goals this board has put together and the direction the citizens of Monument wanted moving forward.”
The Police Service Aide program involves adding two new personnel to the department’s roster. Crystal Butierres and Tommy Dreher have been hired to the newly created positions for and are already at worked.
The entry-level positions were designed for an area resident who has obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, police management or the like, looking to start his or her career in law enforcement, or a seasoned police officer at the end of his or her career,
The opportunity is intended to provide an understanding of what it is like to serve as a police officer and to help gain experience in the community involvement aspect of service. Assuming those who hold the position are successful and would like to become a police officer to serve the Monument Police Department, they would have the opportunity to do so and the department would help them through a post-secondary police academy.
The Police Services Aides will not be sworn officers and will not carry a firearm nor a badge or arrest authority, Lupton said.
They are intended to be solely public servants, and will be equipped with pepper spray and a department radio.
The duties of the position are twofold, Lupton said.
First is to serve as a quartermaster, involving equipment-ordering, and management of supplies, uniform and safety equipment.
This would include ensuring fleet vehicles are working at a high level to avoid lengthy downtimes for the department’s units.
The second part of the aide position it to be responsible for code enforcement, approaching from a standpoint of conversation and education rather than imposing heavy fines for non-compliance. Lupton said although the resources for code enforcement are already in place, the community engagement component can now be more adept with the devoted public service aide positions.
The service aides will be sending letters to citizens and having conversations with them to help explain the town’s municipal codes and provide opportunities to correct any violations.
“We will have conversations with people,” Lupton said.
“It starts with the conversation, because what we want to do is change whatever the problem is moving forward, so that we’re all on the same page. Then the community will see us as public stewards instead of public punishers.”
The service aides will make use of a police cruiser that’s been repurposed as the department’s community service vehicle.
Lupton said it’s a reliable vehicle designed to get service aides from one place to another, and not for anything like high-pursuit situations.
“We are trying to be very good stewards of the money that we have been given generously by this counsel and by the Town of Monument and its citizens,” he said.
Mayor Don Wilson said he was pleased to see this program finally be able to launch.
“We’ve discussed this program and have had similar programs in the past,” Wilson said.
“It’s taken a long time to get them going, so I’m glad that we now have the avenue to do that.”