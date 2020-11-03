MONUMENT • The Monument Police Department has grown by two.
The department’s latest personnel in blue are Officers Keith Fisher and James Wader, both of whom were sworn into their positions by Chief Sean Hemingway Oct. 19 during a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees.
Fisher is originally from Texas and ended up in Colorado because he “fell in love with the area,” while visiting a friend, he said.
“Monument is a growing town and appears to be a great law enforcement community,” Fisher said.
He wanted to join the department impressed by its leadership and feeling it was headed in the right direction where many new opportunities will exist, he said.
Wader was a military brat for the first part of his life, and claims Arkansas as his home state. He spent most of his childhood there and where he considers to have grown up. At the age of 18, he joined the military, which eventually led him to Colorado.
Fisher’s law enforcement experience consists of 10 years as military police and seven years with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Texas as a patrol deputy and a criminal investigator.
“I love the smaller departments because they feel more like a close family and you get to know everyone,” he said.
Wader joined the U.S. Air Force in 2005 with the idea he would eventually join civilian law enforcement. After 10 years as a military police officer, with six of them as a K-9 handler, he has spent the last two-and-a-half years with the Golden Police Department before joining the force in Monument.
Ever since Wader moved to Colorado, he has lived in Monument, he said.
“I have grown to love the town and the people so it only made sense that I would do my part to give back to the community,” Wader said.
Fisher served in the U.S. Army and had a variety of assignments, some of which included combat operations, patrol, patrol supervisor, traffic accident investigator, intelligence analyst and desk sergeant. He ended his service as a sergeant.
In his spare time, Fisher enjoys the outdoors — particularly fishing and hunting.
Wader’s years in the Air Force went 10 years before he was honorably discharged as an E-5 (SSgt). He was deployed five times overseas in support of Operation Enduring Freedom which included a nine-month tour to Iraq in 2007. In addition to his military police history, he also worked with the U.S. Secret Service on several missions which included the NATO Summit, North American Leaders Summit and several Presidential security missions, he said.
Wader enjoys playing golf and spending time with his wife and four children in his spare time. He is one semester away from completing his master’s degree and is an avid sports fan.
Fisher said he hopes to bring his past experiences to the department to “better the community and make it a safer and more enjoyable place to live.”
Wader has studied principles of community-oriented policing through his time as a student and police officer.
“I truly believe this principle is the best way to provide law enforcement service to a community,” Wader said.
Two years ago, Wader attended a weeklong Crisis Intervention Team program where he learned how to better handle situations involving those who were experiencing issues regarding mental health crisis’ and other issues.
“My hope is to bring my experiences and understanding of both community-oriented policing and CIT to the Town of Monument to provide the best service available,” he said. “I feel the best way to police a community is by positive interactions which are ultimately achieved by community-oriented policing and CIT techniques.”