MONUMENT • Police chief Sean Hemingway swore in three additional officers during the April 5 meeting of the Board of Trustees.
“As a chief of police, very few responsibilities are as important to me is as important as appointing new police officers who are professional and ethical to serve this great community,” Hemingway said.
Hemingway introduced new officers Chase Dukes, Paul Nyman and Samuel Yanez.
Dukes is a graduate of Palmer Ridge High School, a native of the Monument area and an avid Broncos fan. After graduating from high school, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology with a concentration in criminal justice and a minor in legal studies from Colorado State University.
Afterward, Dukes attended the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy, where he completed all the necessary training in December. He then chose to return home to the community in which he grew up.
“He reminds me a lot of me when I was his age,” Hemingway said.
While receiving his education, Dukes worked as an electrician for his family’s business and for the Town of Estes Park as a parking ambassador.
“I decided to join law enforcement because of the positive impact this profession can have on a community,” Dukes said. “Having the opportunity to work in the town I grew up in and being able to make that positive impact is something I look forward to.”
Dukes’ goal with the Monument Police Department is to be involved with the explore program and eventually to have a role as a school resource officer. In his spare time, Dukes enjoys riding dirt bikes, going camping and finding new locations for hiking.
Nyman joins the department following a 21-year career in health care. He earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy with a psychology minor from Dominican University of San Rafael last year.
Nyman was inspired to change careers after working with law enforcement on an at-risk adult case which affected a patient where he worked at the time.
“As a Monument police officer, I endeavor to serve our community to maintain a high quality of life and ensure that it remains a safe place to live, work and visit,” Nyman said.
The son of an Air Force officer, Nyman has lived all over the United States and Europe, but has identified Colorado as his home. He has been married to a nurse for over 22 years.
When he’s not working, one may find Nyman standing at the sidelines of a soccer field watching his son compete or on a 3-D archery range with his younger son. He could also be found standing in a river casting dry flies.
Yanez, 25, is originally from Illinois. He served in the military for seven years, six and a half of those in the Marine Corps. Recently, he joined the Colorado Army National Guard.
He has been in law enforcement for just over a year, having worked with the Palmer Lake Police Department and the Green Mountain Falls Marshal’s Office.
Yanez graduated the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy in December 2019 and is a certified handgun instructor. He spends his personal time outdoors and loves to ski.
He wishes to make law enforcement his career, and aspires to one day join a regional task force, such as FBI Safe Streets, U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders or Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence.