MONUMENT • New this year, the Monument Police Department is providing a school resource Officer for the two campuses of Monument Academy.
The Monument Board of Trustees on Aug. 15 unanimously voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement between the town and Monument Academy for the service of one school resource officer for the 2022-2023 school year.
Police Chief Sean Hemingway said the agreement has been in the works since he started with the department two and a half years ago and was asked to look at the safety and layout of area schools.
The goal was to aid the development of the “whole child” by having the police, the schools and the parents working together to address long-term problems in the community like restorative justice and alternatives to arrest, Hemingway said. The chief was asked at the time what the department was doing to keep children from drugs and gangs.
In addition, Hemingway and the department was asked to commit to doing what it can to better the mental health not only in adults of the community but its children as well.
“Time and time again, we see breakdowns in the school which result in school violence, whether or not it’s an active shooter, and you know the tactical response and you know there was a hurdle in the system where everybody knew the child needed some form of intervention,” Hemingway said.
“And everybody looks back and says what could have been done differently.”
The police department met with officials from Lewis-Palmer School District 38 and Monument Academy and learned MA was looking at the manner with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Monument Academy School Board President Ryan Graham asked to review school safety in lieu of violence, as a guardian program or additional security.
“My perspective has always been having an officer or a guardian on campus from bell to bell,” Hemingway said. “With the passing of (ballot measure) 2F, we felt that we would be the first responding agency as a force multiplier for any tragedy and probably would be for the majority of schools on the north end of the county.
“Having an SRO in there, we feel it would not only give us a better position to respond and eliminate a threat quickly, we’re quicker than we would not understanding the layout and the students.”
Although both Monument Academy east and west campuses are outside of Monument town limits, much of its student body comes from families that reside in Monument. Hemingway said the officers of Monument Police Department have already been sworn in as deputies with the sheriff’s office.
Graham spoke to the trustees in full support of the pact said he appreciated the department’s work on putting it together.
“In about 36 hours, 1,150 students will be dropped off at our two campuses, and I’m encouraging you guys to adopt this so we can move forward,” Graham said.
Trustee Ron Stephens said the agreement was a positive move in an otherwise adverse social climate toward police officers.
“When police are looked upon as hostile, I think this can build a community relationship between our police department and the kids that are going through school and seeing that a police officer can be someone they can go to for help,” he said. “I hope those positive outcomes can come out of this.”
Hemingway said the program is only as good as the SRO, and the SRO is only as good as the organizational culture. Monument PD is looking to put the “best of the best” in the Monument Academy schools, he said.
“That is why District 38 is a little reluctant to switch over to Monument PD right now, because they already have the best of the best,” Hemingway said. “Those deputies are taking the time to invest in the kids, and we’re going to mirror that model for sure.”
Mayor Don Wilson said he was pleased to see a program that would allow officers to not only provide additional security and tactical responses if needed but also give them a chance to interact with the students, allowing them to get to know the officers. The role is interactive and not simply patrolling the school.