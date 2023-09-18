There’s no grass growing beneath Patrick Regan’s feet.

Just four months after Regan was sworn in as Monument’s police chief, the department has achieved a status that few law enforcement agencies can claim.

They’re fully staffed.

The Monument Police Department is budgeted for 27 sworn positions, including the chief. When Regan took over, 23 of those positions were filled. Three officers were recently sworn in and an offer letter was sent to another on Sept. 14. That officer is expected to be sworn in on Oct. 9.

In the meantime, no officers left the department. Regan said that was an essential element in becoming fully staffed.

“My philosophy has always been that recruitment starts with retention,” Regan said. “Nobody cares how many people I can hire if I can’t get people to stay here.

“What my focus was and what my pitch was when I asked for this job was ‘I want to get us full’ and to get full you have to get employees and gain employees. And we’ve done that.”

Although Regan is reluctant to recognize the staffing as remarkable, few law enforcement agencies, particularly along the Front Range, can make that boast.

“I would like to take credit and say we’re very unique, but there are other agencies that are becoming fully staffed,” Regan said. “A lot of great candidates are applying again.”

That hasn’t been the case for some time. After George Floyd and other high-profile instances, police service was stigmatized as undesirable for a large portion of the population.

There was also hostility towards the police in many quarters. Regan, who came to Monument from the Scottsdale Police Department, said he didn’t experience much of that himself.

“In Scottsdale, you didn’t feel it,” he said. “You didn’t go out the door and feel hated; you didn’t feel like anyone didn’t trust you. But I talked to my friends in Chicago, and they said that’s how they felt every day.

“I think the national sentiment has changed or at least is reverting back to a more harmonious time between law enforcement and the communities across the country.”

But being fully staffed is only the beginning of the exciting developments for Monument and its police department.

Two officers will be promoted to supervisors on Sept. 25. Currently, supervisors are overtasked, forcing them to fill many gaps. There’s a distinct need for more continuity between supervisors and the staff they oversee.

“With these new hires, we’re moving to a new deployment which will go from 12-hour shifts to 10-hour shifts,” Regan said. “Every squad will be intact, working the same hours and the same days. (Supervisors) will oversee the same people on a regular basis.

In addition, Regan plans to add a pair of critical part-time positions – a community resource officer and an investigator. The resource officer will conduct community outreach and deal with quality-of-life issues. The investigator will allow more focus when the department is solving crimes.

That’s a lot of good news in a very short period of time.

“We’ve focused on creating better opportunities, creating better shifts,” Regan said. “I think people are noticing that we are looking out for their well-being, we’re making sure that they’re better deployed, we’re making sure that there are enough cops not just so there is enough backup but also so they can take a day off. They can go to a training course without leaving their squad in a lurch.”

He sees the recent positive trend towards law enforcement as something that will not only continue, but also spread.

“I’m hopeful that this trend I’m seeing of the quantity and the quality of people applying to be cops continues,” he said. “I hope it continues for everyone else.

“I have a list of people who still want to work here but I don’t have any spots. That means that all of these quality people could be now reaching out to work at other agencies.”