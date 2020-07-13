The Monument Police Department has already updated its policy and training protocol for officers as required by Colorado Senate Bill 20-217. Funding for some of the components of the bill, however, may pose a challenge to the department.
SB20-217, also known as Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity, was signed by Gov. Jared Polis last month. It adjusts the rules regarding state law enforcement agencies’ use of deadly force, collecting and reporting data, requires officers to intervene when seeing fellow officers acting inappropriately and requires every officer in the state to wear body cameras.
One week after Polis signed the bill, the Monument department updated its policy and retrained personnel accordingly, said Police Chief Sean Hemingway. The adjustments to policy haven’t been major changes, he noted.
“Much of what we have already been practicing is consistent with the Senate Bill,” Hemingway said. For instance, choke holds were already banned as a restraint.
One maneuver the chief said was nixed from department policy was use of the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint, which restricts bloodflow to the head. “We had to remove that right away and retrained all of our officers on these policy updates,” said Hemingway, who was hired to lead the department six months ago.
The department plans for additional trainings in the future on de-escalation techniques and diversity. “We want to ensure we are understanding different people’s perspectives and cultures and what they have been exposed to,” Hemingway said. “There will be more community engagement, helping people understand why we do what we do, so there is more dialogue and education from the community to us and from us to the community.”
Monument police are already implementing the use of body cams, but until the mandated use of them from the new Senate Bill, use was at the discretion of the officer.
Some of the unfunded mandates in the bill concern Hemingway. For instance, the department’s cost for body-cam data storage. Funding that storage, along with redaction of stored information and more frequent requests for public records — which would warrant additional personnel — will put a strain on department funding, Hemingway said. SB20-217 calls for body cams and accompanying data storage to be implemented by Sept. 1.
The department has already gotten a jump on data tracking and reporting. Hemingway said the department has started tracking demographic data and reasons for traffic stops. “In the coming years, we will be reporting all that data to the state. We have already started the tracking process,” Hemingway said.
One concern officers have shared is the liability of their individual capacities, as mandated by the Bill, if it is determined an officer acted in “bad faith.” Per the bill, officers can be held liable for up to $25,000 in damages.
“I don’t think the officers are worried about acting in anything but good faith, but they may be concerned about the political ramifications attached, how objectively would their actions be viewed during a political hot potato if the narrative didn’t go right,” Hemingway said.
The department, in meetings with town administration, is looking into personal insurance policies, either through the Fraternal Order of Police or elsewhere, to help protect officers, as well as creating some type of impartial committee to determine if good faith was applied, Hemingway said.
In the meantime, retraining of expectations, policy adjustments on use of force and legal advisory explaining how the Bill effects Monument officers have been key to keeping up morale. “We try to boost their morale the best we could and make sure there is no perceived anxiety versus the actual information they should have,” Hemingway said.
During the June 19 Monument Board of Trustees meeting, Trustee Mitchell LaKind led a round of official statements regarding the legislation, which at the time was awaiting the governor’s signature. LaKind made it clear he did not agree with the bill but would support the department and any methods created to update its technology and training.
“Police departments around the country are under much scrutiny because of a few bad apples,” LaKind said. “I want Chief Hemingway to know I support them and do not support any ordinances which would defund the police department.”
Mayor Don Wilson said several citizens had reached out in support of the police department and any programs that could help them.
“These policies we are seeing pushed through are a political show,” Wilson said. “A lot of them are only to make politicians look like they did something. The police department is doing their job and doing it well.”