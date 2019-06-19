Monument Police Chief Jacob Shirk has retired after 14 years as the town’s top lawman.
Shirk said he worked his last day on June 19, just “a few days” after telling Town Manager Mike Foreman that he was retiring.
“I’ve been on call 24/7, seven days a week for over 40 years,” Shirk said. “It’s just time for a change. I need to do something else. I need to get my humanity back, so to speak.”
It is unclear who is leading the department, which has about 20 officers.
A June 20 press release included no information about an interim chief or how the town intends to find a replacement.
“Monument Police Chief Jacob Shirk took a modest police department from incredibly humble beginnings to the professional law enforcement organization that it is today,” the release states. “His leadership and community stewardship will be greatly missed.”
Mayor Don Wilson said in a June 20 text message to a Gazette reporter that the chief was retiring. “At this point, I don’t know the exact date.”
Shirk’s departure was not mentioned at the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.
The now former chief, who spent almost 30 years with the Aurora Police Department before working in Monument, made an unsuccessful bid to unseat ex-El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa in 2010.
Shirk was known in the community for dressing up as Santa Claus and handing out toys to children in a festive tradition known as Santa on Patrol.
He’s seen the Monument Police Department grow from about a dozen officers to nearly 20; although, he still feels it’s understaffed, he said.
Shirk declined to say why he is leaving so abruptly except to say he had made Foreman aware he was looking for another job before he informed the town manager he was retiring.
Shirk was at the center of a conflict last year that roiled Monument Town Hall. The turmoil erupted when former town manager Chris Lowe cited issues with Shirk’s performance, including IT security lapses, mishandling of evidence, and insubordination.
A day after Lowe’s negative review, dated Jan. 31, Shirk fired back, filing a complaint with the Board of Trustees, apparently accusing Lowe of having made sexist comments and disparaging remarks about police officers.
The Board of Trustees voted to terminate Lowe, and the ex-manager was awarded a $115,000 payout because the firing was “without cause.”
But troubles continued in Monument. The Board of Trustees was gridlocked for months, and a special election had to be held last fall when members could not agree on an appointment to fill a vacancy left when Wilson, a former trustee, became mayor. One trustee, Laurie Clark, has threatened to sue other members of the board for malfeasance.
The town has also been asked to preserve financial documents dating back more than a decade for an ongoing criminal investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackie Kirby, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff Office, declined to provide further information, saying the probe is still underway.
Longtime Town Treasurer Pamela Smith, whose job status was uncertain for months last year as trustees squabbled over whether to keep her on staff, was placed on paid administrative leave in March pending the outcome of the investigation, reported The Tri-Lakes Tribune.