Monument police apprehended a 51-year-old man they say attempted to kidnap and then menaced a couple Nov. 24 at the King Soopers on Baptist Road.
In a statement released last week, police said Steven Weaver, a sex offender who was not registered in Colorado, attempted to enter a vehicle that was not his own and engaged in a physical confrontation with a knife when the vehicle owners stopped him.
According to police, a man and a woman were walking out of the King Soopers at 1070 W. Baptist Road sometime before 6:22 the morning of Nov. 24. While they approached their car, they noticed Weaver standing in the parking lot. After loading their groceries, the woman entered the car and the man went to return their cart.
Police said at this point the woman noticed Weaver attempting to open the car door and she locked the doors before he could gain entry.
When the male returned to his vehicle, Weaver, who was holding a knife, demanded a ride. When refused, Weaver allegedly attempted to stab the man several times, police said. As the man tried to enter his vehicle, police said Weaver pulled him away. Weaver was then able to enter the vehicle but was pulled out by the vehicle owner. After another struggle, Weaver fled on foot but was later found in the area and arrested by Monument officers.
No one was injured in the struggle, police said.
Weaver was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and is charged with several felonies, including first degree kidnapping, attempted aggravated robbery, menacing, and first degree criminal trespass. He is also charged with failure to register as a sex offender and harassment. He is being held at the CJC without bond, according to booking records.
Monument police credit the couple’s awareness of their surroundings with the lack of injury “or further criminal episode.”
“It is important to always pay attention to your surroundings,” police said in a statement.
Officials advise residents to take note of what is happening and of others in the area.