The Monument Planning Commission last week gave the go-ahead for the next phases of the Conexus development, but not without reservations.
At its Aug. 12 meeting, the commission held a hearing to review the second and third phases of the development, which requested approval for rezoning and its sketch plan.
The request was eventually approved 4-1 by the commission. However, there were concerns expressed by some of the commissioners as well as statements from community members which were read aloud during the meeting.
Conexus is on the west side of I-25, north of Baptist Road, and Phases 2 and 3 touch Teachout Creek on its south end and extends to the Colorado 105 interchange to the north. The sketch plan calls for its furthest north area to be open/trail space where Dirty Woman Creek crosses it.
The phases involve rezoning 107 acres to be developed as mixed use.
Among concerns expressed by commissioners was increased traffic on Old Denver Road. The plan calls for northbound right turn lanes to be constructed, as well as southbound left turn lanes, for safe access into the development.
“The widening of Old Denver Road needs to be addressed before we continue to approve these developments,” Commissioner Bill Lewis said.
Town Manager Mike Foreman said the widening of Old Denver Road has been discussed with the property owner, Phoenix Bell Associates, and they are “looking at economic development tools to help with the widening.”
“We will take your advisement under consideration and continue to work with that developer,” Foreman said to the commission.
Andrea Barlow of NES Inc. presented finer details of the plan and needs for rezoning and noted the plan coheres to Monument’s comprehensive plan for those areas.
Commissioner Steve King said he found it difficult to support the new phases without more details about land use, citing concern for neighboring residential developments to the east. He cast the sole dissenting vote.
Another concern was the effect the development will have on the Sante Fe Trail. Barlow noted there is a recorded Memorandum of Understanding between El Paso County and Phoenix Bell Associates which permits up to six accesses across the Santa Fe Trail for its entire land ownership north of Baptist Road.
Phase 1 of the Conexus development utilized one of the crossings, while the Sante Fe Park project proposes two additional access points off Old Denver Road across the trail. Phases 2 and 3 would use the three remaining agreed crossings.
Commission Chairman Melanie Strop read a statement received by email in lieu of public comment which cited concern for three additional trail crossings given the amount of families and seniors who make use of the trail and would be required to cross traffic multiple times if the developer utilizes all three of its remaining trail crossings.
Commissioner Joshua Thomas, who is the regional vice president of operations for Bethesda Senior Living Communities, attested to the amount of senior residents from Bethesda Gardens Monument who make use of the trail for daily exercise.
“I think the developer could be the hero here in knowing how important that trail is for our town,” Strop said.