The Midtown Collective development at Monument Junction West received a denial from the Town of Monument Planning Commission, citing it extended Monument Junction plans beyond what is called for in the town’s comprehensive plan.

The Town of Monument Planning Commission had its regular meeting April 12 at town hall where it had a public hearing for a request from Classic Homes for a preliminary/final PUD known as Midtown Collection at Monument Junction West Filing No. 1. Subsequently it also had a hearing for the same request of its final plat. Both requests were recommended for denial by the planning commission.

The presentation for the filing was the first presented by the town’s newly constructed planning department, led by planning director Sheila Booth, which it had taken over from the town’s contracted planners prior to planning director and other planners being hired.

The Midtown Collection at Monument Junction West Filing 1 preliminary/final Planned Unit Development involved the southwest portion of the Monument Junction community. The project area sat on 21.7 acres with proposed use being single family detached homes on 16.9 acres with a community park and stormwater drainage on 4.8 acres. The density for the development was just under eight dwelling units per acre for a total 129 proposed units.

In lieu of park dedication, 6.28 acres would be dedicated to open space and fees in lieu of the school district would total more than $230,000. Town staff recommended approval based on criteria and stated the request was “generally consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.” However, some on the commission didn’t see the development the same way.

With the dwelling per unit involved with the latest request from Monument Junction, between both its east and west sides of Jackson Creek Parkway, the total would be 573 according to Andrea Barlow of NES Inc. who was on hand at the meeting to represent Classic. The sketch plan, approved in mid-2020 was approved for a total of 745.

Much of the comments and questions from the commission centered around the benefit to the town should there be an approval as well as the total dwelling units per acre contradicting the town’s comprehensive plan, Vice-chairman Danny Ours noted. The residential acres of the entire development would total 64 acres, upon approval, on a total 84.9 acre development, negating the comprehensive plan’s call for live, work, play concept, he said.

“Classic Homes has done a marvelous job finding housing for this community,” Ours said. “In fact, if you would’ve promoted this type of housing when you chose to put in apartments this community didn’t want, you would have better serviced the community.”

After comparing the town’s tax base of 7.9 percent for residential development rather than 29 percent for commercial and retail, Ours said he struggled to see the benefit to the town from a financial standpoint. He also cited the preliminary sketch plan called for commercial and retail development to be constructed in Lot 5 of the development, which was approved for multi-family housing late last year. The plan moved the commercial and retail acreage to the north side of the development.

Ours requested the commission recommend to the Town Council a change to the sketch plan to reflect the southern end of the development, under consideration that night, be changed to commercial and retail instead of residential since a sketch plan can be apparently changed, he said.

Booth said the request may require legal counsel because although there are some changes that can be made to sketch plans, land use may not be one of them. Since the land use was established by ordinance, only another ordinance could undo the original ordinance, she said.

An initial motion to approve the filing failed by a 4-3 vote. Ours made a second motion on the preliminary/final PUD for denial which was seconded by commission chair Martin Trujillo. Ours’ motion cited the comprehensive plan.

“It is critical for the town to maintain a balance of commercial, retail and residential development.” he said.

The motion for denial passed 4-3.

“The planning department certainly does not want the latitude for what the citizens have asked us to do between the planning department and the town council," Ours said. “There was nothing wrong with what [Classic] presented that they wanted to build, but when they build it in total development, this development is out of whack from what the citizens wanted in the comprehensive plan.”

There is a greater need for commercial and retail development along Jackson Creek Pkwy, Ours said.

The final plat request was denied by a 7-0 vote.