MONUMENT • After months of developer and citizen meetings to revise the initial plan, the second and third phases of the Conexus development in Monument have been approved by the town planning commission.
During the Feb. 9 planning commission meeting, Conexus LLC sought approval of its preliminary development plan for those phases. Approval allows a mixed-use development with limited light industrial, commercial, civic, office, residential, park and open space uses to be built on a 146-acre property east of Old Denver Road.
Conexus submitted a new plan for phases two and three in November after citizens protested plans for the Alpine Distribution Center originally earmarked for that development. During what has become nicknamed by the community as “The Pitchfork Meeting” of the town Board of Trustees in August, trustees voted down a resolution which would have allowed the creation of the development’s metro district.
Planning Director Meggan Herington said the review process since the new application was submitted included developers meeting with a group of 15-20 citizens representing the neighborhoods west of the Conexus development. The focus groups, as the applicants who presented the new preliminary PUD plan to the commissioners called them, met three times since November.
While the initial sketch plan called for a maximum 465 residential units and maximum of one million non-residential square feet of development, the newly submitted plan involved an increase to 631 residential units and a decrease of non-residential square footage to 830,000.
Mike DeGrant, vice president of development with Schuck Communities, the managing member of Conexus LLC, said the developer feels the latest plan is the best plan for all stakeholders and presented the variety of uses for the development.
“The neighbors had some very valid points,” DeGrant said. “In cooperation with everybody that we’ve worked with so far, we have a good plan that I think all of us can be proud of.”
DeGrant said the plan calls for a reduction in truck traffic, Old Denver Road reconfigurations and ways to eliminate cut-through traffic. Building height maximums have been reduced from 90 feet to 50 feet for medium density residential as well as retail, 75 feet for high density residential as well as civic and office, and 60 feet for light industrial, he said.
In addition, the area of the development devoted to light industrial, which now has a maximum 38.8 acres, will have a maximum size of 175,000 square feet for any individual building.
“Semi-truck traffic has been reduced to the size and scope, and there are now use limitations on the light industrial flex office buildings,” DeGrant said. “The realignment of Old Denver Road is intended to keep traffic, including semi-truck traffic, away from the existing residential neighborhoods.”
DeGrant also noted with Old Denver Road getting realigned to run through the actual Conexus development, it would become a part of the TriView Metropolitan District, which allows the district to be potentially involved with the design and funding of the road’s reconfiguration. Also, it would make that portion of Old Denver Road TriView’s responsibility to maintain.
The new plan also reduces the number of crossings of the Sante Fe Trail through the development from three to two.
During public comment, former planning commissioner and chairman of the Monument Home Rule Charter Commission Steve King described the public awareness and expectations of the project after months of meetings and revisions as “fair and as it should be.”
“I think this project now substantially complies to the criteria set forth in the sketch plan approval in 2020,” King said. “It’s been a seven-month process to bring this project from the distribution center behemoth to where it is today and the applicant made a good faith effort with a citizens group to arrive at this point.”
Commissioners voted to approve the preliminary development plan with the recommended condition that the final details of the Sante Fe Regional Trail alignment and proposed crossings of Old Denver Road will be addressed with the final design of the Old Denver Road realignment and will be subject to approval by the El Paso County Community Services Department.
The new plan will be reviewed by the Board of Trustees at its Feb. 22 meeting, slated to be held at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church on Baptist Road. The board will also consider the newest request to approve the development’s metro district formation.