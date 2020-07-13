The Town of Monument Planning Commission, at its July 8 meeting, voted to approve plans for two new commercial buildings: office and warehouse space for Redline Pipeline LLC and a Freedom Express Car Wash.
The Redline Pipeline building site is located east of Beacon Lite Road approximately a mile north of Colorado 105 in the Wolf Business Park Filing No. 2, with access from Wolf Court. The lot is just under two acres just north of Tri-Lakes Collision.
The building plans are for 10,000 square feet of warehouse space and 5,000 square feet of office space. The site is to include a fenced outdoor storage yard with a chain-link fence and opaque slats. Landscaping projections involve native grass, mulch, crushed rock and planted boulders.
Commissioners expressed concerns about traffic coming in and out of the lot from construction vehicles and other large equipment. It was determined that while large-vehicle traffic will be active as early as 6 a.m. and at the end of the work day, the bulk of the daily traffic will be mostly administrative.
Commission Chairperson Melanie Strop said southbound traffic on Beacon Lite Road may be hazardous without a left-hand turn lane installed leading into the development.
Town Manager Mike Foreman said El Paso County has the funding and plans to widen Beacon Lite Road through that area, and once completed the town plans to annex it. Foreman said he would pass along the request for a left-hand turn lane for the business park.
The site plan was approved unanimously contingent on the updated construction to Beacon Lite Road.
Plan for a new Freedom Express Car Wash involve 1.24 acres situated on the west side of Jackson Creek Parkway in the Monument Marketplace North Filing No. 1, northeast of Walmart. The new build involves a 5,966-square-foot single tunnel car wash with office area, restrooms and a self-service dog wash.
Commissioner Sean White asked how much water run off from the facility would be reclaimed and treated rather than mixed with storm water drainage. It was determined 80% of the water used would be reclaimed.
White asked if the aesthetic of the building would complement existing commercial structures in the area. Bruce Barkey of Hover Architecture, which is working on the project, said the building design will look like a continuation of the Monument Marketplace to the south. Barkey noted the TriView Metropolitan District has expressed no concerns with the project.
It was also reported that the products to be used the facility are 100% biodegradable and there are no environmental concerns with any discharge from it.
The commission approved the car wash site plan unanimously.