Another retail store in Monument Ridge and an amenity center for Home Place Ranch have gotten approval from the Town of Monument Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission had its regular meeting May 10 at Monument Town Hall where it reviewed and approved two applications, one for a new retail paint store in Monument Ridge and Filing No. 3 of Home Place Ranch for the development’s amenity center.

The commission held a hearing for WDG Baptist LLC and its final planned unit development (PUD) for a retail store addressed at 705 West Baptist Road. The store would be located on the south side of Baptist, east of the present AutoZone store and just west of what becomes Colorado Springs land.

The project involves a 4,500-square foot retail paint store on Lot 5B, .73 acres, of the Monument Ridge replat No. 4 and involving a final replat of Lot 5. An extension of a private drive on the south side of the property is in order to create access to the store.

The project also includes an extension of the retaining wall east of the property. A request to vacate an existing 20-foot public utility easement on the east side of the property, to allow construction of the retaining wall extension, is scheduled to go before Monument Town Council to review at its June 5 regular meeting.

Parking for the store will mirror that of the AutoZone next door and there will be sidewalk connection to that along Baptist Road.

“It’s going to be a great use for the site,” applicant Mike Wall of Wall Development Group said. “It’s a particular tenant you guys don’t have here that will draw, I think, extra customers and bring more tax base to you guys.”

Wall later clarified the paint store would not be restricted to serving solely residential or commercial clientele. Clients would be about half-and-half between the two, he said.

The final PUD was approved 7-0.

The commission later reviewed a request from HPR Development LLC and held a hearing for the preliminary/final plat for Home Place Ranch Filing No. 3. This involved 3,808 acres of the project at the northeast corner of Gleneagle Drive and Sanctuary Rim Drive. The proposed use was one lot for an amenity center for the Home Place Ranch Community Center of Promontory Pointe.

Town planner Jeff Liliegren, who presented the request, said one of the reasons for the amenity center was to create community gathering places for activities and events and reinforce a sense of community as referred to in the town’s comprehensive plan.

El Paso County parks department and the applicant had met and it was determined a realignment of the Jackson Creek Primary Region Trail along Glendale Drive was in order. This would be a part of a forthcoming amendment to the filing, Liliegren said.

Jim Byers with HPR Development said because the center would be a part of the metro district the center is required to be open to the public.

“Anybody that’s in the Monument footprint essentially would have access,” Byers said. “Although outside of Home Place Ranch, there would be a membership required.”

The center is anticipated to include, from the exterior, a trail system as part of the site plan, pickleball courts and a playground. Inside the center would be gathering spaces including community/conference rooms and kitchens, yoga and fitness rooms as well as a patio system on the west side.

After lengthy discussion about the sidewalk improvements for the area, the commission eventually approved the filing 7-0.