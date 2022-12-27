MONUMENT • Kentucky Fried Chicken is one step closer to opening a location in Monument.
In the last regular meeting of the year for the Town of Monument Planning Commission, held Dec. 14 at Monument town hall, commissioners approved the final Planned Unit Development for Lot 3 of Monument Marketplace, planned to be a KFC. The location is 16385 Cinematic View, west of Jackson Creek Parkway and across from the electrical substation to the east.
Access will be from Harness Road via Cinematic View. There is presently no direct access from Jackson Creek Parkway, but that could change depending on future development of neighboring lots.
According to the required traffic impact study, 1,142 vehicle trips are expected on an average weekday, distributed with roughly half entering and half exiting during a 24-hour period. Per the study, a traffic signal will not be required at the intersection of Harness Road and Jackson Creek Parkway based on preliminary analysis of short term, peak-hour volumes. The study recommends traffic count monitoring to assess future warrants.
Triview Metropolitan District will provide water and sewer services.
Matthias Albert, Civil engineer for the project, said since the landowner and applicant are one and the same, permitting and construction would begin quickly. The store, after approval from the Town Council, has plans to open next year and expects to generate $2.5 million in sales revenue in its first year.
Plans call for a 2,700-square-foot restaurant with 33 seats, a 23-space parking lot and room for a 13-car queue for the drive-thru on a lot that’s just under one acre.
Albert presented architectural renderings and said the building’s exterior would have a mix of masonry, Hardy plank board, metal and glass.
“This is a lot more neutral in earth tone elements that I think the town is looking for in the standards here,” Albert said. “This maybe will look different than what you might see on a TV commercial or another jurisdiction, so I am crediting you guys. We understand what you guys are after.”
Kelly Marler, the franchisee, said the Monument store would be a single-branded location. Marler said KFC has stopped co-branding locations.
Commissioner Danny Ours, who acted as chairman for the meeting, asked about traffic management for the initial opening of the store.
“We always work with any town that we’re going into, and we’ll do whatever is required,” Marler said. “If the town wants us to have traffic control out there, we will.”
Ours noted town staff would communicate that to the franchisee closer to the store’s opening.
Among other actions, the planning commission approved a petition for annexation and subsequent rezoning for a five-acre parcel west of I-25 at 19375 Beacon Light Road, occupied by RMG Engineers.
Monument’s Annexation Plan/Growth Area Plan, adopted in 2017 as part of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, envision annexing this area, now part of El Paso County. It also aligns with the town’s Three-Mile Plan for 2022. El Paso County has the area zoned as Commercial Community.
Planner Shawn Snow of AICP said the town’s Future Land Use Map envisions the area as Light Industrial, which is the intent of the applicant. The LI zoning is also the present zoning within town limits just south of the parcel.
Fees in lieu of park dedication would be owed to the town prior to the annexation plat being recorded. The commission approved both the annexation petition and the LI rezoning.