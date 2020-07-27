The Monument Planning Commission last week approved a preliminary development plan for land that spans 214 acres north of the U.S. Air Force Academy.
In addition, the commission approved the first rezoning of the land in over 30 years.
The Falcon Commerce Center rezoning and sketch planned development plan was approved during a special meeting July 22 held at town hall and on the town’s Cisco Webex virtual platform. The commission also approved a development plan for a new ABC Landscaping warehouse.
Falcon Commerce Center consumed much of the meeting as detailed presentations shared information on the rezoning of the 214-acre property south of Baptist Road, west of I-25 and north of the Air Force Academy from Planned Industrial Park (PIP) to Planned Development. Simultaneously, the applicant, NES Inc., asked for consideration of the center’s sketch plan.
The sketch plan proposed a mix of land uses including commercial, office, industrial, distribution, institutional, civic and multifamily residential uses. While it is too early in the process for planning commissioners to see concepts or even know what businesses and residential properties are being proposed, the flexibility to support a wide range of uses for the land was maintained in NES Inc.’s presentation by firm principal Andrea Barlow.
However, the plan did show the south end of the property is earmarked for multifamily residential properties — either apartments or townhomes. Open space, parks and regional trail corridors, as well as major planned roadways and utilities are also incorporated in the plan.
The property was annexed to Monument in 1989 and at that time was zoned PIP. However, PIP is no longer a recognized zoning by the Town of Monument. Barlow said there have been discussions with the Air Force Academy about the development.
Barlow also noted developers would have to go through a protocol with the Federal Aviation Administration to have construction and equipment approved.
Commissioners asked if any industrial uses of the property would be considered light or heavy, to which Barlow replied it was too early to know. She said her clients want to keep their options flexible.
“I think there will be a mix,” Barlow said. “I don’t see it being entirely heavy industrial, but it could have some in the mix.”
Commission chair Melanie Strop asked about how existing topography of the property may affect the height limit or appearance of any planned structures. With the rezoning, the maximum height structures could be 100 feet — approximately 8-9 stories — Barlow said. However, a final grading plan has not been completed, she said.
Strop also asked about a rumor that someone wants to build a “strip club” in the area, and inquired if Barlow had heard anything about such an establishment being part of the Falcon Commerce Center development. Although Barlow said she couldn’t speak for what businesses were involved in the development at this time, town planner Debbie Flynn noted adult entertainment services would not be permitted in that area, in accordance to the present land use code.
No public comments were made during the hearing.
During further discussion among the board, Commissioner Chris Wilhelmi expressed a concern that the property, which is south of the Pilot fuel station, would primarily become a hub for trucks.
The rezoning and sketch plan for Falcon Commerce Center was approved by the commission with Wilhelmi being the sole vote against.
In a unanimous decision, the commission approved the sketch plan for ABC Landscaping Inc., which plans to construct a new warehouse/outdoor storage facility on just over five acres east of Beacon Lite Road, west of I-25 and north of the Wolf Business Court. It also approved rezoning that property from planned commercial development to planned development.
No opposition was voiced from either the public or commissioners.