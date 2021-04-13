MONUMENT • After months of discussion and two appearances in front of Monument’s Planning Commission and its Board of Trustees, The Village at Jackson Creek received approval last week for its preliminary site plan and rezoning.
The Trustees voted to approve the preliminary planned development site plan and rezoning of The Village at Jackson Creek April 5 at town hall.
After being denied approval by the Planning Commission in January, the developer was brought before the Board of Trustees after amending the plan to allay concerns expressed by the planning commission. The board voted to return the plan to the commission at that time for further review of the revisions.
The Village at Jackson Creek is described as a live, work and play community to be built west of Jackson Creek Parkway, across the street from Jackson Creek Senior Living, east of Interstate 25 and north of the Monument Marketplace. The concept for the development involves enhanced roadways and streetscapes, a community gathering space, library, Class A multifamily and senior housing, restaurants, retailers and employment.
In March, the Planning Commission approved the site plan and rezoning with conditions regarding its 35-foot set back from Jackson Creek Pkwy and building height limits to the development as it nears the parkway.
Town developer Debbie Flynn recapped the project and its history before the Monument boards since January and stated the conditions by which the planning commission approved the site plan and rezoning. Brett Bhenke of Creekside Developers returned to the board to present the project once again and to answer to the conditions.
Bhenke noted Jackson Creek Parkway is classified as a major collector and for the Regency Park zoning code, the setback from a major collector should be 20 feet. This is the case with the Monument Marketplace and the rezoning of the land north along the parkway. In lieu of building heights, the plan already adjusted its maximum building height from the 90-foot limit to 50, also similar to the developments and rezoning which surround it.
“Why is there a different standard being imposed on The Village at Jackson Creek?” Bhenke said. “Imposing a different standard on this project could put us at a competitive disadvantage to these other sites.
“I don’t think we have clear reasoning from the planning commission of why they felt this particular case needed separate guidelines.”
Trustee Mitch LaKind asked if the conditions set by the planning commission were legally binding. Flynn answered they were recommendations to the board but the board did not have to abide by the conditions set.
“I would be correct to state these conditions are more restrictive than what our code allows,” Town Manager Mike Foreman said.
Mayor Don Wilson said the situation may be part of the learning curve for a newly appointed planning commission. He said the commission needs to understand they can propose policy changes to the board and town staff. “We can look at that, but you can’t impose it to an individual builder or an individual developer,” he said.
The Village of Jackson Creek preliminary site plan and rezoning was approved without opposition by the board or public input.
In other business, trustees heard an ordinance to approve the final plat for the Monument Industrial Park. The development is planned west of I-25, east of Old Denver Road and north of Baptist Road, and is within permitted use of the Regency Park zoning.
Monument Industrial Park is planned for nearly 13.4 acres, 9.6 of which are designated for a warehouse distribution center and the remainder would include a detention pond. The planning commission had approved the final plat voting 7-0.
Andrea Barlow of NES Inc. was on hand to speak for the development and noted the building height of the warehouse would be 40 feet, give or take. The Board of Trustees approved the ordinance 6-0, with Trustee Jim Romanello being marked as an abstention due to a connectivity issue on the virtual platform.
Foreman also informed the Board of Trustees there had been a change in leadership in the planning department and planning director Larry Manning was no longer with the Town of Monument. A replacement was not announced.