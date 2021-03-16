MONUMENT • After a second round of discussion and a second public hearing, The Village at Jackson Creek project was able to move its preliminary site plan past the Town of Monument Planning Commission.
While the project was first denied by the commission at its Jan. 13 meeting, the preliminary site plan for the development was narrowly approved March 10 4-3 with conditions.
The proposed development is a live, work and play community west of Jackson Creek Parkway, across the street from Jackson Creek Senior Living, east of Interstate 25 and north of the Monument Marketplace. The concept involves enhanced roadways and streetscapes, a community gathering space, library, Class A multifamily and senior housing, restaurants and retailers.
Brett Bhenke of Creekside Developers returned to present revisions to the preliminary site plan, accounting for some of the commissioner’s concerns from last January when the plan was denied by a 6-1 vote.
Bhenke said the vision for The Village at Jackson Creek is much more connected and walkable than other developments in Monument. The maximum density of multifamily units was reduced from 32 units per acre to 20 per acre. Also, the multifamily residential space within the development would be subordinate to non-residential uses, mirroring the town’s 2017 comprehensive plan.
In addition, while the preliminary site plan would rezone the area from industrial to mixed use, the applicant was willing to impose a 75-foot maximum height of any building within 600 feet of the Interstate 25 right of way — which is lower than the the 90-foot heigh the town regulation allowed. Structures more than 600 feet from I-25 would have a 50-foot height limit. For reference, Jackson Creek Parkway is approximately 2,000 feet from I-25.
Bhenke noted other developments in the town which were previously approved by the planning commission and the Board of Trustees which involved 90-foot height maximums, including Conexus Phase 2 and 3, Santa Fe Park and Falcon Commerce Center.
“We are well underneath those maximums,” Bhenke said. “I’m very excited to be a part of this project and I hope [the commission] agrees this will be a fun and valuable addition to the community.”
Commissioners asked if there may be some consideration to have a maximum height limit match those of structures in Monument Marketplace, which are closest to the parkway. Bhenke said it can be considered and that nothing at the moment exceeds the 50-foot maximum building height closest to Jackson Creek Parkway.
Commissioners expressed a concern that the plan cannot at this time show a limit to how many acres of the property would be devoted to multifamily residential and how many to commercial, which could change over time with the changing economy.
Commissioner Danny Ours expressed a concern that businesses which move into the commercial portion of the development may take away from local businesses elsewhere in town. Later, it was mentioned even if a Burger King or Jack-In-The-Box were to be a part of the development, those franchises would still have local owners.
Bhenke said the developer has been in talks with local businesses throughout the process. “We aren’t trying to take away from anything on the west side. We are trying to give them another option,” he said.
Other members of the commission expressed a desire for development in Monument to remain competitive with developments under construction to the south in northern Colorado Springs.
Lighting at night was also brought up during commission discussion. Bhenke said as the development proceeds, lighting would be dark-sky approved and adhere to town regulations.
Ours brought up permitted zoning uses, citing feedback he’s received that Monument residents do not care for more automotive service or sales businesses. “We’d like to see more productive and more needed businesses,” Ours said.
Bhenke said although the developers can look at limiting those types of uses for the retail acreage, the use of the commercial planning is usually based on demand. He used a station for electric vehicles as an example. Ours said Bhenke made a good point.
Commissioner Steve Kind moved for approval of the preliminary site plan on the conditions the development be in substantial compliance with the proposed use site plan submitted to the Board of Trustees on Feb. 1. Also, the setback from Jackson Creek Parkway would be 25 feet from the property line with a maximum height of 30 feet, and every 10 feet from the setback would allow an additional 10 feet of maximum height until meeting the maximums stated in the proposed site plan.
The motion passed with a 4-3 vote with commissioners Bill Lewis, Martin Trujillo and Ours voting against.
Chairman Chris Wilhelmi, who voted in favor of the development after its second hearing, said he hopes more public input would be acquired as the planning commission reviews such development applications. There was no public comment at this hearing.
“The requirement for a small-town feel is helpful to the Planning Commission’s review process,” Wilhemli said. “If the public had concluded in the comprehensive plan that Monument’s destiny was to be fully urbanized or a sprawling metropolis, the planning commission would similarly factor that into its reviews. But that’s not what the town’s residents have expressed.”
He continued, “Unfortunately, but understandably, there are often none or just a small number of individuals from the public who attend our meetings to voice their support or concerns. While staff’s review and Monument’s comprehensive plan help guide the commission, when the public is not present during a meeting, I also get nervous the commission, although very thoughtful, is not getting as much input as possible or is missing something we just could not have thought of.”
Wilhelmi said several proposals have come before the planning commission which have really “tested the small-town feel requirement” set forth in the town’s comprehensive plan.
“In cases where the applicant has better addressed the ‘small-town feel,’ there is less need for review of this requirement,” he said. “But when the proposal has not really considered this important factor, the commission spends more time exploring it.”