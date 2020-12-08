Nicholas Blake, co-owner with Charlie Snow of Papa Bear Pizza, 243 Washington St., Monument, is known for dreaming up pizza combinations with craftsmanship and creative flair. Add to that, they are addictively delicious.
New this holiday season is the 1939 — a nod to the year when Coloradans celebrated Thanksgiving twice after the date was moved up a week nationally.
“Because we love Thanksgiving and its flavor is good year-round,” Blake said.
For $24, you get his artisan dough that takes three days to make. Then he makes a savory sauce of duck demi-glace au poulet and roasted mirepoix gravy. The pizza is topped with Tillamook aged sharp cheddar, roasted herb crusted turkey breast, organic sweet potato, green beans and cranberry compote.
“We were going to offer this in November for Thanksgiving,” he said, “it’s been so popular we’re bring it back in mid-December for Christmas.”
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. They start taking orders at 1 p.m. on Thursdays and often sell out before 3 p.m. Details: 418-2070, papabearpizzas.com.
