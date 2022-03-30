In its annual state mental health rankings — based on various statistics related to prevalence of illness and access to care — Mental Health America has placed Colorado 51st, or last, in 2022. And while many factors worsen mental health issues here and elsewhere, one is particularly stubborn: stigma. As put by the American Psychiatric Association, “Stigma and discrimination can contribute to worsening symptoms and reduced likelihood of getting treatment.”
One Monument-based mother, whose son lost his life during a psychotic episode in 2021, is making it her mission to destigmatize mental illness.
Whitney Yeager feels strongly that if her son, Sam, had felt comfortable asking for help, or had the ability to acknowledge his mental health struggles, he might have received psychological support and would still be alive today.
To honor Sam’s life on the first anniversary of his death, and to remove the stigma around conversations about mental health, Yeager — a trained professional photographer — has created a photo exhibition called The Sammy Project (thesammyproject.com).
The Sammy Project will be shown from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, April 2, at Katy Tartakoff’s Photo Gallery (Studio 800) at 800 E. 19th Ave., in Denver.
Sponsored by NAMI Colorado Springs and the Array Parity project, with funding from RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver, the project features Ms. Yeager’s portraits of young people who have experienced mental health challenges. Each photo subject pairs their portrait with a personal statement that confirms their identity is not defined by their diagnosis. Their candor gives them power, and this project seeks to empower all of us to talk openly about mental health — so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
“It shows strength and courage on the part of the participants to share their stories,” says Yeager. “I hope others who might be experiencing similar struggles see that being vulnerable and seeking help is actually the strongest thing they can do.”
“Self-stigma is so often a challenge for those struggling with a mental health diagnosis,” says NAMI Colorado Springs executive director Lori Jarvis-Steinwert. “Whitney is going to help others by addressing that part of her son’s journey — and by elevating the stories of others who have faced the same challenge.”
Yeager is still looking for photo subjects, with the intention of creating a book from The Sammy Project. Anyone interested in participating, or in finding out more, may email her through thesammyproject.com.
And anyone seeking help for a mental health concern is encouraged to reach out to NAMI between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays, by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264); or to connect with Colorado Crisis Services anytime, by calling 844-493-TALK (8255) or by texting the word “TALK” to 38255.