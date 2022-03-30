"Fernando" is one of the portraits that will be exhibited in The Sammy Project. Fernando has a dog training business in Colorado Springs that focuses on aggressive rehabilitation. He says, "I’ve been in Colorado for 5 years. I love riding my motorcycle,boxing, eating all the sushi I can find, and being social with my friends. I was diagnosed with Addictive Personality Disorder. I’ve struggled with substance abuse and depression for a good part of my life. Hearing how people can have self control with the same struggles has always baffled me. I don’t have a baseline for what other people experience. I only know my experience, and I can feel easily discouraged. I’ve always gravitated toward people who also have the same issues because it helps me feel normal. I moved to Colorado with my best friend, and I found him moments after he committed suicide. This made me spiral even further into depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, and general apathy towars life. Luckily I have a great support system, started therapy, and made healthy changes in my life that allowed me to drag myself out of the hole I was in. There is a stigma around mental health. It’s difficult to show vulnerability. Personal growth is difficult with society’s expectations around being a male. I feel I have to carry this persona of someone who has to be tough and deal with things instead of working through them or find ways to heal from them. I hope that others can find the peace I’m beginning to find. I hope that others feel that being vulnerable is the most powerful thing you can do. Everyone has their own story, and I strongly believe that everyone should find the help and confidence to grow and learn from whatever problems life throws at us."