MONUMENT • A local pharmacy has expanded its compounding services — once offered for animals only — to include human compounding as well.
Family owned and operated, Monument Pharmacy in downtown Monument has been serving the Tri-Lakes region since 1995.
When with the launch of the business, founder and owner Lee Frisbie decided to specialize in providing individualized medications for veterinarians. But as the need for human compounding grew, Monument Pharmacy, still owned by Frisbie and now his son Rob Frisbie, expanded beyond veterinary medicine and animal compounding. Almost a year ago, the pharmacy added human compounding to its list of services and has a growing number of medical providers that use it.
“Although we made some compounds for humans (previously), we’ve decided to jump all in,” said Jenna Heigl, Monument Pharmacy’s business developer for its human division. “We are excited to expand our services and partner in personalized medication needs such as hormone replacement therapy, dermatology, podiatry, gastrointestinal, pain, men’s health, dental and more.”
For 27 years, the pharmacy has taken care of compounding medicines for pets, racehorses and even some animals housed in zoos. Over the years, however, the need for human compounding has been made evident by the constant requests from the pharmacy’s loyal customers, Heigl said.
With pharmacy compounding, pharmacists are able to prepare customized medications for individual patients.
Although compounding for humans is a relatively new service offered by Monument Pharmacy, the practice is not a new one. It dates to the origins of pharmacy, but its popularity declined in the 1950s and 1960s as the role of a pharmacist changed.
However, having pharmacists become a dispenser of mass-manufactured medications, rather than a preparer of them, resulted in some patients’ needs being unmet. And so within the last few decades, compounding has experienced a reboot, Frisbie explained. Modern technology, innovative techniques and new research have allowed more pharmacists to customize medications to meet a patient’s unique needs.
The practice of compounding offers benefits including altering the forms of medications so they are easier to use or ingest by the patient, adding flavors to medications to make them more palatable, and adjusting medication strengths to meet specific needs.
With compounding, a pharmacist can also combine medications into an easier to use form. Also, for some prescriptions, the pharmacist using compounding can formulate medications that are no longer manufactured commercially.
The Federal Drug Administration has stated compounding prescriptions is ethical and legal as long as they are prescribed by a licensed practitioner for a specific patient and compounded by a licensed pharmacy.
“We prioritize quality and service,” owner Lee Frisbie said. “We hope to partner with the community for its pets’ and family’s individual compounding needs.”
Other kinds of prescriptions that can be compounded include those involved with hospice care, sports medicine, wound and scar therapy, and wart removal.
While prescription compounding is becoming more well-known, some medical practitioners may not realize the extent of its resurgence in recent years, Heigl said.
The costs of compounding can be higher or lower than conventional medication. The difference depends on the type of ingredients and equipment required, as well as the time involved for a pharmacist to research and prepare the prescription.
Heigl said many of Monument Pharmacy’s clients have shared compounding is less than their co-pay for a branded medication.
Monument Pharmacy has also made requesting prescription refills easier with an app that’s available for download from both the Apple and Google Play stores, found by searching Refill Assistant. In the Refill Assistant app, clients can enter the 80132 zip code and select Monument Pharmacy. The app allows clients access to quick and refills, automatic refill reminders, prescription history and messaging.