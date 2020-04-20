With the outbreak of COVID-19 and measures to curtail the spread of the virus, Monument Police Department drafted a 27-page rewrite of policy, establishing protocols to protect officers and staff from contracting the novel coronavirus.
Chief Sean Hemingway said the department has renewed its partnership with the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management in Colorado Springs and all its personal protection equipment is coming through the center and the State of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
However, many adjustments to protocol and policy have been made inside the town and Tri-Lakes region. Hemingway said the department has established a unified command center with the town, which includes the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District. If a situation arises, it is reported to police department staff and everyone in the unified command is notified.
The chief said the first and foremost concern for the new policies is the safety of MPD officers, their physical and mental health and each taking care of their homes, to avoid the fear of bringing contamination home to their respective families.
“We are working with our in-house chaplains and supervisors to closely monitor officer burnout and stress related to this,” Hemingway said.
In lieu of assignments, the chief said responders are being preserved to act for “true emergencies” in case there is an elevated risk of officers being exposed to the virus, and not sending them into situations that don’t require face-to-face enforcement.
“We are just being wise about the kind of enforcement we are doing,” Hemingway said. “We are now required to wear PPE gear on calls, and in the case of a known [COVID-19] threat, officers are required to wear N95 masks and practice distancing.”
The department is also giving officers the opportunity to self-quarantine and providing locations off-site so they can further avoid the risk of passing the virus to their families. Also, the department has temporarily issued cars for officers to take home and return to assignment without having to check in at the station for roll call situations.
Although parks and lakes in the area have been allowed to remain open for visitors to sit on the grounds, playgrounds have been roped off with yellow police lines to prevent use. The police department recently installed gates at Monument Lake to help keep the population of visitors to an appropriate amount required to maintain social distancing.
Officers have also been high profile at retail stores in town, which Hemingway said are being very responsible in maintaining the number of patrons allowed inside at one time. However, the department has been monitoring stores to ensure there is no overcrowding or become “hot spots” for persons attempting to commit thefts or behaving in an unruly manner, Hemingway said.
“We are learning as we go,” Hemingway said. “We are trying to get a good pulse with the community and protect them while protecting our first responders.
“At times like this, they have to step up to the call rather than stay at home. I’ve been very impressed with all of them.”