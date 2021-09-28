MONUMENT • September is significant for one local businesswoman for two reasons: First, it’s National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month; Second, it marks the anniversary of her own cancer diagnosis.
Arlene Nelson, 58, Monument, hopes that sharing her own experience with ovarian cancer will help others recognize it more quickly and will further elevate awareness.
Nelson is a part owner of Monumental Styles & Co. and has been a hairstylist for over 25 years. She enjoys the outdoors and typically spends her time outside of work hiking, biking, skiing and even scuba diving. Her outdoor passions and maintaining a healthy diet have always been a part of her lifestyle.
Last summer, she started feeling fatigued during her usual activities. Her low energy as well as bloating and abdominal pain made her concerned, and she went to her gynecologist who ordered a pelvic ultrasound. One year ago, in September, Nelson was diagnosed with Stage 2 ovarian cancer.
But there was a small silver lining to that diagnosis.
“My cancer was diagnosed at an early stage because I am so in tune with my body,” Nelson said.
Nelson had surgery to remove a tumor and underwent six cycles of chemotherapy which was finished in March. Since then, Nelson set out to ensure other women are aware of the symptoms of ovarian cancer.
“Symptoms can be very subtle,” she said. “Go see a doctor when things don’t feel right because early diagnosis can save your life.”
Nelson’s efforts to help others does not stop at cultivating awareness. As she underwent chemotherapy and began to experience hair loss from it, she set out to find a high-quality, natural looking wig. Having no real success through asking for referrals from several health care providers, Nelson turned to contracts generated through her salon business.
“Before my own experience, I didn’t realize how hard it was to find the right wig, get it fitted and learn how to style it,” Nelson said. “Now, I feel like I have a calling to perform that service for other cancer patients.”
Today, Nelson helps clients undergoing the same or similar experiences with cancer by offering custom wig services. She also encourages women to become familiar with the most common symptoms of ovarian cancer which include persistent bloating, eating less and feeling more full, abdominal pain and trouble with urination and bowel movements.
Women who experience these symptoms persistently for more than two weeks should consult a physician and ask for additional testing to rule out the possibility of ovarian cancer. There is no screening test for ovarian cancer, so recognizing symptoms becomes critical for an early diagnosis.
After her gynecologic oncologist at UC Health learned Nelson’s mother had died of breast cancer at a young age, genetic testing was suggested. Nelson learned she had a mutation of the BRCA gene that makes her more susceptible to ovarian and breast cancers. Increased monitoring and certain preventative surgeries can help reduce the risk of both breast and ovarian cancers for women known to have the same gene mutation, according to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance.