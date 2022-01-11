MONUMENT • After further review of the town’s land use zoning code and examination of how that code fits the vision of the town’s comprehensive plan, town officials are moving toward drafting an ordinance or series of ordinances to create additional supplemental use standards.
The Town of Monument Board of Trustees had its first meeting of the year Jan. 3, where it heard results of a review by the town’s planning commission and planning department staff of the town’s Land Development Code with regards to how it adheres to the comprehensive plan. The need for the review was determined at the Sept. 7 meeting, when board members had questions relating to the topic.
Planning staff was directed to confer with the Planning Commission on these topics. Monument Planning Director Meggan Herington presented results of the conversations and research related to the zoning code and how it futhers the vision of the town.
Herington noted there are two development projects that are industrial in nature that are currently going through the department’s process. She said both projects are still being reviewed and analyzed by the department.
Interim town attorney Joe Rivera noted emails received by the planning department and the trustees directly regarding any development now undergoing the review process should be submitted to planning staff to be saved for if and when the application comes before the Monument Planning Commission and Board of Trustees. Such communications should be entered as public comment during the public hearing of the application, he said.
He also advised board members to not engage in discussion of quasi-judicial matters, as the trustees serve as both judge and jury for them, to protect themselves from recusal and protect the decision making process.
“It’s important that all participants in that process have the same information and do not discuss these emails outside of the hearing,” Rivera said.
Herington said any emails received by department staff are provided to the applicant during the review process to address public concerns prior to plans reaching the Planning Commission.
Herington said to help the town’s land development code align closer with its comprehensive plan, the creation of additional supplemental use standards would be one option to prevent the town from having to rezone properties which were rezoned over the past couple of years.
While the land development code already includes supplemental use standards, additional standards are needed to further dictate heavy duty truck parking and overnight parking, loading doors or “berths” maximums, and building size, orientation and building materials, such as prohibiting an entirely metal structure, Herington said. In addition, supplemental standards could define and redefine terms in the code, such as distribution facility, fulfillment center, heavy industrial and semi-truck, truck stop, freight yard as well as warehouse and distribution.
Most trustees were in agreement for the need to create additional supplement use standards. Herington said with the board’s direction she would move forward on gathering input from both the public, using input from citizen groups as well as landowners, to come up with a drafted ordinance for the town attorney to review before bringing the ordinance to the board.
At first, the end of February proposed as a deadline for a drafted ordinance to come before the board, but trustee Mitch LaKind said movement on the matter needed to move more quickly. It was suggested the ordinance be put before the board at its first regular meeting of February.
Town Manager Mike Foreman said the staff would do their best to make it happen.
