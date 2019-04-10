The Town of Monument was named the sixth safest community in Colorado by SafeWise after the professional review and comparison site announced its 20 Safest Cities report April 2.
The town trailed behind the Colorado communities of Cherry Hills Village (No. 5), Aspen (No. 4), Windsor (No. 3), Johnstown (No. 2) and Colorado’s safest city, Lamar.
The results are based on SafeWise’s review of the most recent FBI crime report statistics from 2017 and census population data. Evaluations were based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery) in each city. To break ties, the number of property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft) were also factored in. SafeWise calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city, “making it easier to directly compare the likelihood of these crimes occurring in cities with vastly different populations,” according to its methodology report.
Monument reported 0.45 violent crime incidents per every 1,000 people and 26.34 property crime incidents per every 1,000 people — beating the state’s property crime rate of 31.01 incidents per 1,000 people, the report shows.
Other report findings of note:
• The state is barely higher the national violent crime rate — 4.493 versus 4.485 incidents per 1,000 people.
• Colorado has a higher property crime rate (31.01) than the national rate of 27.11.
• 65 percent of the safest cities reported less than one violent crime incident per 1,000 people.
• 85 percent of the cities beat the state’s property crime rate.
• 64 percent of respondents to the State of Safety survey named digital security and property crime as their top worries.
• The main digital security fear is being a target for identity theft — 79 percent are worried about ID theft, versus 74 percent nationwide.
• Someone breaking in while they’re not home was the top property crime concern, with 67 percent ranking it first, compared to 63 percent across the country.
Additionally, SafeWise released its inaugural State of Safety in the U.S. report, examining attitudes and concerns of 5,000 Americans about safety across categories including violent and property crimes, digital security, health and wellness, and environmental safety.
According to the State of Safety report, 64 percent of Coloradans surveyed said their biggest concern was property crime and digital security, the same as the national average of 64 percent. In the last year, 21 percent of Coloradans surveyed said they were victims of property crime, five percentage points more than the national average of 16 percent.
Violent crime was the next-highest concern, with 57 percent of Coloradans concerned; 48 percent had environmental concerns; and 36 percent were concerned about health and wellness.
Fifty-five percent of Coloradans said they were concerned with being robbed on the streets or assaulted by a stranger; 50 percent were concerned with murder by a stranger; and 41 percent feared vehicle attacks.
To view the full list of safest cities, visit safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-colorado.
To view and download the full State of Safety in the U.S. report, visit safewise.com/state-of-safety.