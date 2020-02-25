Frank and Ginny Maiolo are the very talented husband and wife team behind Monument Moon Jewelry.
Married 40 years, they study various aspects of metalsmithing, share a home studio in Monument and have access to the same materials and tools. On their trips around the world they absorb the local culture, art styles and bring back bits and pieces of those cultures to incorporate in their work.
You would think that their final product would be similar. But this couple truly represents the concept of Yin and Yang in their lives and in their designs. Their finished jewelry pieces are beautiful and complementary and bring peace to the universe.
Frank designs unisex bracelets and rings almost exclusively. After completing the arduous trek across the coast of Spain, known as The Camino de Santiago, he created a breathtaking line of wearable jewelry for fellow travelers. Intrepid adventurers can commemorate their journey with a special reminder to wear every day. The finished pieces feature the symbol of the walk, the scallop shell and St. John’s Cross in sterling silver or copper. His design process is spontaneous, letting the material and function evolve in his hands as he works. The finished product is strong, timeless and dependable.
Ginny fashions earrings and necklaces featuring semiprecious stones, sea glass, beads and found treasures from her world travels. Like her, they are feminine and powerful at the same time. Design ideas spring from her imagination, inspired by both the exotic and the usual. Scribbled and sketched on small pieces of paper, some of these designs become finished products and some are stored in her “inspiration basket” for future use.
They both love commissions and are available to create that statement piece for their clients. Perhaps you have some pieces from a family collection that you would like modernized to pass down to the next generation? Give them a call.
Monument Moon Jewelry is available at Commonwheel Artists Co-op in Manitou Springs, commonwheel.com and from their website, monumentmoon.com.
You will also have the opportunity to visit their studio on the Tenth annual Front Range Open Studio tour weekend of Sept. 12 and 13, frontrangeopenstudios.com.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.