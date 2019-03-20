The hit song from The Breakfast Club movie chants, “Don’t you, forget about me.” One group of men who meet for breakfast every Wednesday in Monument certainly won’t forget about their friend, John Decker.
John Carlisle Decker, 77, died March 1, after losing his battle with cancer. On March 6, the “breakfast club” Decker helped form paid tribute to his life and memory. The group of 25 was a bit larger than normal, filling a long table at Rosie’s Diner in Monument. Most are retirees, though a few still work. Many of them have shared interests like machining, welding, archery, snowmobiling and auto racing. Before their breakfast ritual, Robin Fields — who often sat next to Decker — held a cellphone in the air as it played a rousing rendition of “Amazing Grace,” one of Decker’s favorite songs.
The men began meeting about 14 years ago, when Tony VanBeck got a few friends together for breakfast on a Wednesday. Decker was part of that original group that settled on Rosie’s as the venue. They continued to invite friends and neighbors to their gatherings that have the atmosphere of casual fellowship.
John Decker owned and operated Decker Machine Company in Chatsworth, Calif., for more than 45 years. As an Army veteran, he reached across the aisle to help fellow servicemen, manufacturing aerospace parts for the Air Force and NASA. He retired in Monument and volunteered as a handyman at Monument Community Presbyterian Church and the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs. He was an expert at precision machining, replicating parts of old cars and airplanes from photos, even doing some items for the Aviation Museum.
On March 6, the parking lot was full of cars at Rosie’s, and the memories flowed:
Dennis Ferl said Decker only had two speeds: full velocity and stop. Ferl mused that John is likely sitting on a Nascar track in heaven.
Glenn Yoder reminisced about a snowmobile trip with Decker in Steamboat Springs 20 years ago.
Dean Zastava’s only regret was that he only knew the man a short time, but he did enjoy Decker’s caring, funny and easy-going attitude.
Steve Fuhrmann and his wife were friends with Decker and his wife, often going out to eat together. Decker relished teaching Fuhrmann new skills in his shop with the mill and lathe and helped make custom parts for Fuhrmann’s bicycle.
Matt Carver was impressed by Decker’s warmth of personality and described Decker as a leader of their group that kept attending despite his illness.
Bill Uhde lived across the street from Decker. When he moved there in 2004, Decker introduced himself to his new neighbor and they became close friends, talking almost every day. Uhde said Decker was like a younger brother. “Anything you need we can make,” Uhde said Decker assured him, helping him by manufacturing parts for gates and other items.
Chuck Holland described Decker as a fine man who fulfilled his Christian ethic by always trying to help people in need, a sentiment echoed by many of the men around the table. The men also reminisced about their friend’s humor, passion, love, down-to-earth personality and positive attitude, despite the health issues he faced.
Special guests for the March 6 breakfast included Decker’s son, Dan, and his grandson, Ryan. Dan lives in Austin, Texas, and Ryan recently moved from Austin to Monument to help his grandparents out during Decker’s illness. Dan said his father got him into cars and racing, recalling when he was 2 years old sitting on a race car his father had built.
Even the staff at Rosie’s has fond memories of Decker. Server Mimi Reilly knows the group members by first name and their favorite menu items and served John for more than four years. “They are all very respectful, and John was even moreso than others,” Reilly said. Manager Christina Tellez said her team members “love each and every one” of the group that have been such loyal customers.
John Decker is survived by his wife Kathleen Mary Decker (Zerfus), son Daniel Decker, daughter Dionne Davis (Decker), five siblings, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. March 30 at Monument Community Presbyterian Church, 238 3rd St., in Monument.