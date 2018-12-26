Monument has long explored ways to conserve its limited water resources trapped deep below the ground in ice-age aquifers. Water levels in the aquifers drop lower every year, making it more expensive to pump groundwater to the surface. Monument currently sends thousands of gallons of its wastewater downstream. A new project would allow for Monument’s wastewater to be recycled and purified.
Colorado Springs Utilities is planning to build a 10-mile-long pipeline that would transport wastewater from Monument and communities north of Colorado Springs downhill to a water treatment plant located south of Garden of the Gods Road. The treated water could possibly be sent back to Monument and other participating communities.
At this time, there are no plans in place for returning the treated wastewater to Monument. If returned, the recycled wastewater would be a major step toward conserving Monument’s limited aquifers for years to come. A second pipeline may need to be built to return the treated wastewater to Monument.
“How we get those return flows back to those communities is part of a larger discussion we still haven’t worked out,” said Jenny Bishop, senior project engineer for Colorado Springs Utilities.
Monument’s wastewater would be treated at the J.D. Phillips Water Reclamation Facility in Colorado Springs. Bishop said the facility is underutilized and has the capacity to treat more wastewater than it currently does.
“By doing this project, we would be able to eliminate two wastewater treatment facilities and utilize one that’s already in place and has capacity to take these additional wastewater flows,” she said. “That’s a huge plus.”
At the Dec. 17 town hall meeting, Director of Public Works Thomas Tharnish said that joining this project could save Monument millions in its pursuit to provide the town with reusable water. The plan was originally to construct a state-of-the-art water treatment facility in Monument that would’ve purified wastewater and pumped it back into the community. But the reuse facility’s lengthy timeline and price tag of over $8 million have stalled the project.
The timeline for the pipeline is up in the air, with Colorado Springs Utilities possibly breaking ground in late 2019 at the earliest. Colorado Springs Utilities is still doing a cost analysis, but early estimates put the total cost of over $30 million to design and construct the pipeline. The cost for the project would be shared among Colorado Springs Utilities and many sanitation districts including Monument.
“Colorado Springs is not going to build that entire pipeline by itself,” Bishop said. “Each participant would have to contribute a certain amount to capital costs for that infrastructure.”
Monument would need to construct infrastructure to deliver its wastewater to the pipeline. But Tharnish said joining this project would be far less expensive than Monument building its own water treatment facility as originally proposed.
“It’s one of those terms you hear all the time, a win-win for everybody,” Tharnish said. “This might be a true win-win.”
Tharnish said a representative of Colorado Springs Utilities might brief the Board of Trustees on the project at some point in the future.