When Ricardo Arellano is not helping his dad run Monument Cork ‘n Bottle, he goes on holiday to various parts of Spain. During one trip in 2015, he stopped off in Pamplona for the running of the bulls as a first-time participant.
“It was on my bucket list,” Arellano said. “I caught the bug and I’ve been back eight more times.”
Arellano, 48, has run with the bulls 43 times at various locations around Spain over the past five years. Along the way he’s developed important friendships and a camaraderie with others who share similar passions.
“This is a tradition to be respected,” Arellano said. “We are just tourists that have been allowed to participate.”
Arellano may refer to himself as just a “tourist,” but he has become a seasoned veteran at running with some of nature’s most powerful and physically intimidating creatures.
“I haven’t been injured, yet!” Arellano said with a smile. “It’s a rush being that close to animals that are that aggressive and huge. You try to get as close as you can without getting hurt.
“It’s interesting that I like to run with the bulls, because I have no desire to bungy jump or jump out of a plane.”
Arellano, a Doherty High School graduate, is often asked about his adventures while helping his dad, Eloy, run Monument Cork ‘n Bottle. The family has owned the establishment for 16 years.
“I love hearing his stories,” said Tri-Lakes resident Dave Betzler, a frequent patron of Monument Cork ‘n Bottle. “He’s so dedicated to his passion.”
Arellano plans his trips to Spain during times when various cities and towns host running of the bulls events. Arellano’s group of friends who participate with him during the runs — a typical run lasts about 10 seconds — come from Scotland Sweden, England, Spain, Wales and Switzerland. They call themselves Corredores Internacionales.
“We do runs all over Spain,” said Arellano, who usually wears a blue Colorado T-shirt and red Kangol hat when running with the bulls. “You appreciate life more when you are part something bigger than you. I’m part of a fraternity with these guys.”
Arellano and his companions usually celebrate a successful run with a mixed drink of cognac and chocolate milk.
“We will wait until after the run to consume,” Arellano said. “The fiesta is a celebration of life and the bull run is a part of it. It’s great to be a part of something that is ancient.”
Arellano, whose family roots date back to the 1600s in Colorado, has already planned several trips to Spain in 2021. But with the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, he is not sure when the next event will take place. He is hoping to run in the Ciudad Rodrigo — a small cathedral city in the province of Salamanca, in western Spain — in February, and in Pamplona in July for the unofficial world cup.
“I hope to be doing this into my 60s,” Arellano said.