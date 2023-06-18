With large help from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant, updates to Monument Lake are completed.

Monument Lake reopened last week with the completion of a new fishing pier which connects the east shoreline and a portion of the north shoreline. The new fishing pier is approximately 80-feet long and 10-feet wide with railing and bump outs similar to the pier on the southeast side of the lake near the boat ramp. However, the new pier is larger and connects to the northern bank.

“The fishing pier will expand our current shoreline allowing more access to anglers and for pedestrians to cross the lake to access a piece of the shoreline that was previously inaccessible,” Town of Monument Director of Parks Madeline VanDenHoek said.

VanDenHoek presented the grant opportunity for the lake improvement to the town last fall. The vendor contract to install the EZ Dock by Mountain States Recreation out of Denver was approved by the Board of Trustees in November.

Approved by resolution, the total cost of the project was $224,000. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife awarded the Town of Monument $171,000 of the cost from a Fishing is Fun Program grant.

The Fishing is Fun Program supports a variety of projects for stream and river habitat improvements, access improvements and perpetual easements for public access. In addition, the program supports pond and lake habitat improvements, fish retention structures, development of new fishing ponds and amenity improvements such as shade shelters, benches and restrooms.

Over the 30 years of the program’s existence, it has supported 375 angling improvement projects across the State of Colorado. Project sponsors have included open-space programs, water trusts, angling organizations, local and county governments and park and recreation departments.

During an update to the town council last April, VanDenHoek said, prior to the new pier, Monument Lake had about 790 feet of accessible shoreline among its 31 acres. As the Spring season rolls in, Monument Lake tends to see crowding, she said.

“We are starting to see about this time a lot of crowding, a lot of conflict between watercraft users and anglers at the lake so we hope this will solve some of the problems by creating more access for anglers,” VanDenHoek said. “This will allow anglers to have more access to the deeper parts of the lake too, which has different species of fish there as well.

“This will provide a little bit better fishing experience for people at Monument Lake as well as relieving some of the congestion we currently have.”

VanDenHoek said the design for the pier had to work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to ensure the design and placement did not disrupt the habitat as well.

In addition, a contractor will be performing road repairs to Monument Lake the week of June 19. VanDenHoek said this would cause the lake to be closed for a day that week.