Just like nearly every other venue in the state, Monument Ice Rinks is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Al Pedersen, the facility’s manager and hockey coach, is keeping a close eye on the fluid situation.
“A big thing for me is communication and keeping people updated,” Pedersen said. “I update things on our website when I know something new.”
Pedersen is in charge of, among other things, the adult hockey league. Last week, when Gov. Jared Polis issued extended the stay-at-home order to April 26, Pedersen went on the rinks’ website and updated that games are scheduled to begin on that date.
“Until I hear something different, that’s when we plan to pick things back up,” Pedersen said. “People are itching to get back out on the ice, but we’re all having to deal with the same thing right now. What can you do?”
In the interim, Pedersen is trying to keep his players involved in the game they love the virtual way by teaming up with the Beer League Players Association to host an NHL 20 e-sports tourney. He is calling it “The Monument Quarantine Cup.” It is free.
The rules are simple. Click on these links to register and draft teams: Xbox — challonge.com/tournaments/signup/nLQkbFQo6l; or PS4 — challonge.com/tournaments/signup/s5pupfv3A4.
For more information, visit the guys at the Beer League Players Association on Twitch.com/theblpa. Please direct any questions to Nick via beerleagueinc.com.
The BLPA is running multiple NHL tourneys with cash prizes. The Monument tourney gives players the chance to win two complimentary Colorado Avalanche tickets to a future game.
“We’re having a lot of fun with this,” said Pedersen, who was a defensemen in the NHL for the Boston Bruins, among other teams. “We know people need something to do to keep their minds off all this stuff we’re dealing with.”
Pedersen understands the frustration and abundance of free time NHL players are dealing with during this time. He was a member of the Hartford Whalers during the first NHL players strike in 1992.
“The players are working out at a home and still doing training,” Pedersen guaranteed. “But most of all they’re using this time for healing. The long NHL season is tough on the body.”
The Colorado Rampage, a high-level youth club hockey program up to 18U, also operates out of Monument Ice Rinks. The Rampage has shut down operations during the pandemic.
Andrew Sherman, Rampage founder and owner of Monument Ice Rinks, said his teams will be up-and-running as soon as the governor gives the order.