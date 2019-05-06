Weather delays and “unforeseen site conditions” continue to force the closure of Monument Hill Road for safety and drainage improvements three months after Phase I of the project was initially scheduled to end, according to an El Paso County news release issued last week.
Monument Hill Road will remain closed from the intersection of Woodmoor Drive to the south entrance of the Monument Hill Church into June as the County’s Department of Public Works constructs a free right turn lane from Monument Hill Road onto Woodmoor Drive, makes drainage improvements along Crystal Creek and Monument Hill Road, and completes road construction. Full closure of the road “will accelerate the safe and efficient completion of this project,” according to the release.
Woodmoor Drive and Deer Creek Road will continue to serve as the detour route for access to the northern portion of Monument Hill Road and Palmer Ridge High School.
The project schedule remains dependent on weather and resources, according to the statement. Work began in October and was originally expected to end in February.
Now, transition from Phase I to Phase II of the project is expected to occur in June, after school is out. During Phase II, Monument Hill Road will be closed from the south entrance of Monument Hill Church to the south entrance of Palmer Ridge High School, eliminating access from Monument Hill Road to Deer Creek Road, the release states. Monument Hill Church will be accessible at its south entrance on Monument Hill Road.
For Phase II, Woodmoor Drive, Furrow Road and County Line Road will serve as the detour. The County said it will release updates and a Phase II detour map once a transition date is known.
The County reminds drivers who need to use the detour routes to plan for added travel time, reduce speeds, and watch for workers, equipment, signs and barricades.
Funding for the project is provided through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.