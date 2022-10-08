MONUMENT • Fill your belly with soup, take home an artisan-made bowl and support a local nonprofit at the 30th annual Monument Hill Kiwanis Empty Bowls Dinner and Silent Auction.
If you haven't already purchased your ticket at a local business or on the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club's website, don't fret. Tickets will be available at the door for $30. Attendees will receive one of 1,000 handcrafted bowls available at the event, as well as soup, bread, beverage and dessert. One child under the age of 12 is admitted free with a ticket-holding parent.
The 30th annual Monument Hill Kiwanis Empty Bowls Dinner and Silent Auction is 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Lewis-Palmer High School.
The annual event is a benefit for Tri-Lakes Cares, a community-based nonprofit organization that provides emergency, self-sufficiency and relief programs for communities in northern El Paso County.
Handmade bowls from local artists are given to patrons, who are also provided a meal donated bylocal restaurants, merchants, clubs and churches.
The Kiwanis’ Empty Bowls Project, which started in 1992, today is solely dedicated to supporting Tri-Lakes Cares. Between the proceeds of the ticket sales and the silent auction, the event normally raises between $15,000-$25,000 in donations, varying from year to year depending on attendance.
“This partnership with Monument Hill Kiwanis is extremely important as it raises funds that we can use for whatever need is most urgent, especially as we enter the holiday season and colder months when requests for assistance rise,” Tri-Lakes Cares development specialist Christine Bucher said. “These unrestricted funds give Tri-Lakes Cares the most flexibility to determine how to support a wide range of needs within the organization.”
The Empty Bowls program started when local potters Anne Shimek and Linda Pankratz organized local clubs to sponsor the Tri-Lakes event. In 1992, it was originally held at the Mennonite Church on Highway 105 in Palmer Lake. Local artists produced 350 bowls for the first event.
Four years later, Monument Hill Sertoma, which has since become the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club took over the management of the event with its youth organization composed of local high school students.
The event has been at Lewis-Palmer High School since 1998, and the backbone of the event continues to be the local potters who donate hundreds of hand-crafted bowls to be given away. Many of the bowls are produced at Clay N Colors, managed by Dusty Severn, who in partnership with her landlord John Dominowski, dedicates studio time to this project as well as materials to potters one morning each week.
“I do it because of the community outreach that benefits both Tri-Lakes Cares, which is a huge benefit to the community for those who need it,” Severn said. “I do it because we’re part of the community. We’re potters and we like to give back. And I would say that’s probably the reason that all the potters do it. They love the community and love to give back.”
The studio also serves as the collection point of local potters who produced bowls for the event from their own studios.