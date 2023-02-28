Stars of Tomorrow, a talent show sponsored by Kiwanis and Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is fast approaching. Applications to audition were received from 53 individuals or groups. Auditions were held on Feb. 22, 23 and 24. Finalists will be notified of their invitation to compete by March 1.

Dress rehearsals are scheduled in the Palmer Ridge High School auditorium on March 18, with the performance schedule to begin at 2 p.m. March 19. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and are available at mhkc.booktix.com.