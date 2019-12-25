The Monument Hill Kiwanis Club would like to thank the Monument community for their generous support of The Salvation Army. For many years, the Club’s mission has included ringing the bell during the holiday season for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. The Salvation Army uses funds raised to provide food, shelter, and other services to the homeless and others.
Each year, from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, Kiwanians volunteer to ring the bell in front of local grocery stores, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in one-hour shifts.
Because of the generosity of our citizens, the Club has been able to donate an average of over $45,000 each year for the past several years. Because the Club performs this service at no cost, The Salvation Army saves over $8,000 that it would otherwise pay ringers — resources they use to provide more to those in need.
In recent years, many organizations and individuals have stepped up to help the Club. Filling 27 shifts a day for over 30 days requires a considerable commitment of time. Key Clubs from Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge high schools and the Junior Key Club (Builders Club) members from Lewis-Palmer Middle School ring the bell on weekend days and churches and clubs including Woodmen Valley Chapel and Troop 17 Boy Scouts have also volunteered. The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club also rings the bell at the Monument Hill Kiwanis locations, along with other volunteers.
The Monument Hill Kiwanis Club is a group of men and women who bond together in fellowship to perform their mission of “Making a Difference for Youth and Our Community” in northern El Paso County. To learn more, visit MHKiwanis.org or email monumenthillkiwanis@gmail.com. The Club meets every Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. at “Big Red,” the District 38 Administration Building (west door), 146 Jefferson St., Monument. The public is welcome, and memberships are open to all.