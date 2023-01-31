MONUMENT • A speaker at a recent Monument Hill Kiwanis Club meeting gave an insightful look at being a CASA volunteer.

Joe Foreman, a 20-year member of the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club, shared his experience being a 10-year volunteer as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) during a Jan. 21 meeting of the local Kiwanis organization.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates/Guardians Ad Litem (CASA/GAL) program organizes volunteers who are appointed by judges to ensure that the needs and best interests of children in juvenile or family court are fully represented. Foreman refers to its mission as a “conservation of youth,” much like there can be a conservation of energy.

Foreman said he has been assigned to work with kids who are in foster care through no fault of their own, and are in jeopardy for any number of reasons. His goal is to get to know a child and spend time with him one-on-one. He considers his time a large commodity in this role, Foreman said.

By comparison, Foreman noted a typical child in foster care will have a caseworker who is carrying anywhere between 40-50 cases, a legal guardian with also between 40-50 cases, and a therapist with anywhere between 60-70 patients. He said these kids have therapists because usually their cases involve physical or mental abuse, or a combination of such.

However, a child in this circumstance will have only one CASA, Foreman said.

Over the years, he has been assigned to kids as young as 5 and to those in their late teens.

In addition to building a relationship with a child assigned to him, Foreman said he reports to the court as an unpaid officer, creates written reports on the child and recommendations to the court as to what a particular child may need, and offers general direction to the judge involved.

“Judges go through so many cases, they need eyes and ears,” Foreman said. “I am the eyes and ears of the court in many respects. … I’ve had some kids who are just unbelievably capable of doing so many things but were beaten up so many times that they needed to be lifted up a little bit.”

El Paso County will request approximately 40 CASA cases per month, the most of any other county in Colorado, and there is no way to meet the quota, Foreman said.

Foreman’s experience as a CASA volunteer is not his first involvement with children through a leadership or advocate program. Prior to raising his own children, he volunteered for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America and served as a big brother to a 7-year-old boy whose father had been killed in a foundry accident. After working with the youth for about five years, the two are still in touch.

When Foreman became a father, his own children became his priority, but after they became grown adults, he wanted to continue to give back and became associated with CASA.

One case Foreman shared was with a child named Will, whom described Will as one of his favorite cases. When Foreman was asked to do a presentation for a CASA fundraiser, he asked Will if he could speak about the boy’s story, and Will agreed.

Will was born in Alaska, one of six children, and entered foster care severely neglected. His parents had given up their parental rights. After one failed adoption, Will was adopted again at age 10 by a family in Alaska who moved to El Paso County. They also adopted his younger brother.

In 2016, at 12 years old, Will’s adoptive parents were no longer able to handle the youth’s behavioral problems and he was removed from their home. The family continued to care for his younger brother and forbade Will from having any contact with him. The parents eventually relinquished their parental rights of Will and by age 14 he had two failed adoptions. Over the next few years, Will went through a number of foster homes, group homes and residential treatment centers.

Foreman was assigned to Will’s case in 2019 after the youth had been set for adoption again, but at the last minute, the family decided not to move forward.

“I was just hoping I could do something for this young man, because when he was around me, I really liked him,” Foreman said. “I thought Will was a first class kid. I really enjoyed him, but he was angry. He often showed verbal and physical aggression. He broke doors, did minimal school work. He ran away. He had physical fights with his peers, but I really couldn’t blame him.”

Despite Will’s problems, Foreman found him to be very likable and polite. Will was always willing to do whatever Foreman suggested as an activity.

“He just wanted to get out and be normal,” Foreman said. “He had developed survival skills and those survival skills were not very compatible with being adopted when I met him. He was just trying to survive and process the rejection he had experienced and the abandonment he had endured.

“All he really wanted was to be in a family.”

At one point , the youth stated Foreman had been the best dad he’d ever had and asked the advocate to consider adopting him. Foreman did consider it.

“I would’ve been pleased to take Will into my family and raise him as my son, but there were other things stirring at that particular time,” he said.

Working through CASA’s Lifelong Links Family Search and Engagement service, Will’s extended family was found, including his maternal grandmother and grandfather, and his biological mother and father, all of whom were still in Alaska. Also, his case team was also able to locate a family in Idaho that had adopted three of his half-sisters.

Eventually, Will had the opportunity to travel to Alaska and reconnect with extended family for a two-week visit. The youth told Foreman it was the best trip he’d ever had.

Over the course of Will’s six-year case, by that point, the youth had developed a small mechanical skill set, and was able to fix small appliances and build and fix bicycles. When the time came to see if Will had interest in earning money and becoming employed, Foreman connected him with Daniel Byrd, executive director of Kids on Bikes and owner of The Pedal Station in Colorado Springs. He arranged for an interview for a possible part-time job.

Will asked Foreman to sit in on the job interview with him, and after Byrd heard of the youth’s history of making “Frankenstein Bikes,” Byrd hired him on the spot. Later, Byrd told Foreman the youth did an excellent job working in the bike shop and was a pleasure to have around. Will said being able to make his own real money was “liberating and the best thing that’s happened in a long time,” the advocate said.

Eventually, the adoptive parents of Will’s three half-sisters showed interest in adopting him as well. Although things didn’t go smoothly at first, Foreman remained in contact with Will, helping him understand he was going to feel out of place coming from the environment to which he’d become accustomed.

“You are now in an environment where people want you,” Foreman said he told Will. “They need you and they want you, so you’re going to have to trust me a little bit more.

“These parents were extraordinary people. They extended patience and unwavering commitment to this boy, and eventually he had a permanent home.”

Last Foreman had heard from Will, he was living in Alaska and working in construction.

As for being a CASA, Foreman said it takes about two hours every other week to visit with the kid, which was considered the minimum to spend with the child.

“What I found is most of these kids just need to have someone pay good attention to them,” he said. “Oftentimes, I am the first man to pay good attention to them.”

More information regarding the National CASA/GAL program is available by visiting NationalCASAGAL.org. Locally, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is always looking for volunteers. Learn more at casappr.org.