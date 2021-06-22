MONUMENT • The Fourth of July in the Tri-Lakes area means more than just celebrating the independence of the United States.
After a year in which large celebrations were halted by safer-at-home measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several institutions of the Tri-Lakes area have returned to organize the usual festivities to celebrate Independence Day, this year on July 3. Any time the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday, event organizers have the celebration on July 3. The last time this occurred was in 2010.
Festivities for the 2021 celebration include the traditional parade, street fair and beer garden, pancake breakfast, the Palmer Lake Fun Run as well as fireworks and festivities in Palmer Lake as well. Live music will be in Monument’s Limbach Park.
Reserving a spot along the route to view the parade is allowed, but with restrictions. Spectators are not allowed to save a viewing spot before 7 p.m. July 2.
Tents are not allowed to be spiked into the ground as it can damage grass and flowers on town property, and could damage irrigation lines as well. Tents can be temporarily secured with sandbags. Setting up viewing spots includes stretching out blankets on the grass and setting up chairs. Any articles placed prior to 7 p.m. July 2 will be considered abandoned property and could be removed.
The Monument Hill Kiwanis Club organizes the Children’s Parade and the main parade July 3 through downtown Monument. This year’s theme for the parade is “Honoring Our Heroes.”
“The Kiwanis Club is grateful once again to be able to sponsor the parade this year,” parade director Al Fritts said. “It has supported the youth and citizens of the Tri-Lakes area for many years through its volunteer efforts. It’s wonderful to be able to help the community recover from this past year by giving everyone the opportunity to come out and enjoy a day of celebrating our country.”
The parade lineup begins between 7 and 8:30 a.m., with judging taking place the hour after. The Children’s Parade begins 9:30 a.m., and the main parade starts at 10. Fritts said this year’s parade is even more meaningful since the Kiwanis and the community are now able to move forward from the past year’s restrictions.
“Everyone has experienced isolation to varying degrees over this past year and being invited out to enjoy time with our neighbors and share this historic parade will help things begin to feel normal again,” he said.
The theme “Honoring Our Heroes” was selected to recognize the selfless individuals who have been willing to risk their own health and the health of their families to ensure the community’s safety during the height of the pandemic, Fritts said.
“Honoring them in this year’s parade is just a small way of saying thank you to them for their dedication and commitment to this community,” he said.
For parade registration information, visit the Monument Hill Kiwanis’ website at monumenthillkiwanis.org/mhk.
The street fair showcases a variety of vendors on Second Street and Washington Street and includes festival foods, arts, local businesses and nonprofit organizations. The family friendly beer garden in Limbach Park is open to all ages but those inside must be 21 years or older to purchase and/or consume alcohol. Both parts of the July 3 festivities are organized by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the beer garden is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Chamber president and CEO Terri Hayes said the organization is extremely happy to be able to hold the long-standing event once again.
“Summer last year just was not the same without our annual traditions,” Hayes said. “We draw people from all over and many residents even have visiting family and friends come for this holiday, just so they can join us in the fun.”
The Fourth of July lineup of events is the first major public gathering in the Monument area since March 2020, and Hayes said the celebration is representative of the gateway to the community’s future.
“Getting back to pre-COVID is a goal for everyone and this is a huge step toward that,” she said. “It gives us all hope.”
The street fair and beer garden are a major fundraiser for the Chamber, and help to keep membership dues affordable for its businesses, Hayes said. Local businesses serve the community and the Chamber looks to aid them in every way, Hayes said.
“The bonus for us is being able to provide our community with a fun event right in their backyard,” she said.
A pancake breakfast is organized by the Knights of Columbus is from 7 to 10 a.m. July 3 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St. Tickets are available at the door. Adults: $8; children 5-12: $5; children 4 and under: free.
The 36th Annual July 4 Fun Run, also on July 3, is organized by the Parent-Teacher Organization of Palmer Lake Elementary School. The event is at the school and registration is available online at runsignup.com/Race/CO/PalmerLake/PalmerLakeJuly4FunRun.
The July 3 line up of live music is 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. in Limbach Park and features Colorado-based musicians. Musical acts this year include WireWood Station, which takes the stage when the parade is concluded and performs until 1:15 p.m. 101st Army Country Band performs from 1:45-3 p.m. and Atomic Fireballs takes the stage from 3:30-5 p.m.