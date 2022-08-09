MONUMENT • At the end of a five-year endeavor, the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District has completed renovations to its Station No. 1.
The fire district, which recently combined with Donald Wescott Fire District to become Monument Fire District , recently finished large amount work to renovate, expand and upgrade the 18650 Highway 105 facility. With the changes, the station is now fully outfitted with appropriate infrastructure and amenities for full-time career firefighting and EMS staff
The total cost of the remodel and expansion was about $1.7 million including property purchase, permitting fees, design fees and the like.
“We were able to work well within our budget and came in right at or just below what were allotted,” TLMFPD Lt. Chris Keough said.
Discussions and approvals for the massive project began 4-5 years ago when station administration determined the single common bunk room with bunk beds was not adequate for the full-time career staff. The need for individual bunk rooms was determined to allow individual employees to decompress and gain adequate sleep to perform their jobs properly.
When Station No. 1 originally opened, it served as the home of the administration team as well. Eventually, administration was moved to 2nd Street in Monument, a location that is now the home of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Two moves later and the district’s administrative offices landed in the present Old Forest Point location.
Once administration was moved out of Station No. 1, the space was made into staff bunk rooms.
“We repurposed as much of the existing portions of the building as we could,” Keough said. “We realized we needed more space. With this renovation, we added about 1,700 square feet.”
The plans for the remodel went through multiple revisions due to concerns about property and easement issues. The original plan was to close off the north side of the station’s bays and add additional bunk rooms on that side of the building. However, the district was able to purchase additional property around the station, allowing the expansion to be northeast of what was originally planned.
In the back northeast area of the building, the station now has six individual bunk rooms, each outfitted with individual lockers for uniforms and gear, a desk and work space, volume controls as well as air conditioning and heating controls. There are also now four bathrooms with individual showers, and the two newest are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The station’s kitchen and dining area received an upgrade to more high-end finishes and some updated appliances. There is now a community-use refrigerator and pantry, and each individual shift no has its own refrigerator and pantry as well.
“Firemen spend a lot of time around the kitchen table, whether that’s discussing calls, training or how to do the job more appropriately,” Keough said. “A lot of time is spent there.”
Adjacent to the kitchen and dining area is a television room outfitted with multiple recliners as a space for employees to decompress. A designated office area was also created, providing crews with three additional workstations for generating and filing reports, or for use when officers need to have a private conversation with personnel.
Areas to file reports, relax and get adequate sleep weren’t the only focuses of the remodel. New industry standards allowed the station to be upgraded in the ways it handles gear. With the need to keep bunker gear and contaminated gear away from the general crew area, the station now has a room devoted for those types of equipment.
The only access to that equipment room is from the apparatus bay, and in addition, the room has its own air system to ensure it does not get mixed into the air being circulated through the rest of the station. The remodel also allowed every single station to add gear extractors, so if there is an incident where gear becomes contaminated, personnel can decontaminate it and switch over to a second set of gear.
The bays at Station No. 1 have been outfitted with a new compressor and fill station for its Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) gear.
The community and training room at the front of the building was also redone and expanded. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the room was open to the public for use by community groups. However, as pandemic restrictions came into full effect, that offering ceased.
Now that the community and training room has been recreated, including a coffee bar and wet sink, it allows for groups to make use of it to have what they need and remain separate from the rest of the station and the bays if an emergency call comes in at the same time.
Keough said the community room is now reopened to the public and persons interested in making use of it can call the district’s main administrative number and speak to Jennifer Martin or Stacy Popovich for more information and availability.
While the process of the remodel and expansion was going on, personnel had little access to the station. With much of the building interior gutted, and the addition being constructed at the same time, personnel had to make use of a sleeper trailer parked in the back of the station with only a small kitchen. In addition, their relaxation area in the interim was merely a steel box with a couple recliners, a television and a table.
“We lived out of those trailers while everything was going on for about six months,” Keough said. “Things got interesting in there, but it was worth the wait. We can’t thank the public and the board of directors enough for the support they’ve given us.”
The concrete apron around the building was also redone, and was the last of the renovations. It was completed about three weeks prior to the Tri-Lakes Chamber’s ribbon cutting celebration for the station July 30. The previous apron was made of asphalt, and was roughly eight years past its lifespan, Keough said.
Among the finishing touches, as a token of appreciation to the district board, which oversees its spending and made the remodel project happen, the station had a bronze dedication plaque created which has been installed outside the front door.
Another service for the community which was added is a repurposed U.S. Postal Service mailbox that was donated to the station. The dropbox has been wrapped with district branding and is in front of the building. It’s a place where members of the public can drop off American flags that need to be retired.
“It’s out on the front apron and people can stop by at any point to drop the flag in there and our honor guard will take them and retire them in the proper way,” Keough said.