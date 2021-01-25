MONUMENT • Expanding a restaurant business amidst a variety of off-again, on-again COVID-19 pandemic regulations may sound simply loco.
Unless that restaurant is Jarrito Loco.
After recently having the restaurant’s liquor license moved from its present location near Safeway, Jarrito Loco owners Angel and Angie Jimenez aimed to open its new location, still in Monument, by the end of January. The new location, a short distance away on Highway 105, allows the restaurant which offers authentic Mexican cuisine to expand from a 75-patron capacity to one which Angel Jimenez says will seat 150.
The new building was previously was home to Village Inn, and is in a high profile spot for both Highway 105 and Interstate 25 travelers. The owners renovated the building inside and out and completed the upgrades last week.
“The location doesn’t get much better than this in Monument,” Angel Jimenez said.
Opening at the end of January is still the goal, Jimenez said, but that may change depending on the timing of the regional building authority’s inspection and closing the permits on the renovations — both of which must happen before the “new” Jarrito Loco can open for business.
Although the restaurant, which opened April 2018 in its original location on Highway 105, didn’t do anything “special” during the last near-year of pandemic restrictions, it not only survived but was also able to expand. He credits the success of Jarrito Loco to be able to survive the trials of the past year to three things; God, Grandma Maria and an embracing community.
“We haven’t done anything on our own accord,” Jimenez said. “God put grace and favor toward us. We aren’t perfect. Business is not always perfect, but we have a wonderful community here. But it has been Grandma and God to grace us with our recipes.
“We try to maintain good quality and love on our customers.”
Mexican cuisine is a cross-generational talent and passion for the Jimenez family. Jarrito Loco’s legacy started with his Angel’s Grandma Maria, who in her younger years worked as an executive chef for one of the wealthiest families in Mexico. Jimenez said when she first interviewed for the position, her soon-to-be employer had one stipulation before hiring her. His request was that he was never to be served a single repeat recipe. Every meal was required to be a new recipe.
During that time, on a weekly basis, Grandma Maria would walk down to the local magazine stand, bookstore or library in search of new recipes magazines. After a couple of years, she would simply go to the market and see what different vegetables were available and create her own new recipes, including a variety of cream-based soups.
“She had such a grasp on spices, vegetables and flavors,” Jimenez said. “Hence the reason we have six home-made enchilada sauces, and they are all hers.”
The family food tradition continued after Angel Jimenez’s father migrated to Los Angeles at about 30 years old. He learned to cook by watching and employing a photographic memory, Jimenez said, repeating what he saw chefs and line cooks create while he was working positions from dishwasher to waiter.
Eventually his father decided to open his own restaurant, La Cabanita Restaurant. The menu was designed by him and his wife, but the recipes originated with Grandma Maria.
Angel Jimenez grew up in his father’s restaurant and helped manage it for 10 years. With a decades-long tenure, La Cabanita claimed raves from the press, celebrities and locals of Southern California.
Thirty years later, Jimenez decided to move to Colorado and start his own restaurant, Jarrito Loco. Just two years after he launched the Monument staple, COVID-19 came along and pandemic restrictions challenged business operations. For instance, in the beginning weeks of the pandemic, suppliers were out of beef and distribution times were off.
“We had a few hiccups, but overall it’s been kind of steady,” Jimenez said. “The restrictions and changes always make businesses run less efficient, because you always have to find a new equilibrium and deal with staffing issues.”
Jimenez said staffing in the restaurant business is everything. Both the husband and wife owners work and manage the restaurant.
“If you can’t fine tune that, you’re dust,” he said.
Jimenez said the tasks of managing one existing location, juggling contractors and renovations at the new location, operating with pandemic restrictions and taking time away from their children have proved daunting. What’s more, Jimenez is still looking for a business to sublet the present location.
At the new Jarrito Loco location, although fire code allows a capacity of 234 patrons, the owners want keep its seating capacity at 150, hoping to allow space to create a more comfortable, inviting and aesthetic atmosphere. In the future, Jarrito Loco will look to add an outdoor patio with seating.
“We could triple our capacity with the new location, but we chose not to so we can make it nice,” Jimenez said. “150 is plenty of people already.”