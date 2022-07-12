MONUMENT • A local teen is looking to commemorate the memory of a recently deceased World War II veteran and others who have served during that war.
Colin Saber, 13, of Monument, has set out on a mission for his Eagle Scout project as a member of the Boys Scouts of America, Pikes Peak Council Troop 17. Saber aims to bring a bronze sculpture of a P-51 Mustang, a fighter plane which was introduced and a was game changer during WWII to Monument. His plan is to bring the sculpture, created by artist Robert Henderson of Cañon City, to the Town of Monument and have it installed outside the southeast corner of Monument Town Hall.
The project was inspired by stories Saber read about the late Col. Earl Depner, a longtime resident of Monument and a U.S. Army Air Corps pilot and WWII veteran, who died Jan. 23 at age 104. Depner flew a P-51 Mustang in fighter sweeps over advancing Allied forces during WWII and escorted B-17 bombers over Germany.
Saber decided to make the acquisition and installment of Henderson’s 11-foot tall P-51 sculpture at town hall as his Eagle Scout project not only in honor of Depner’s memory and service, but as a tribute to all men and women of all U.S. military branches who served in WWII, and especially pilots. Saber said he has been conceiving the project for months but went full-steam ahead on fundraising efforts in late June.
Although Saber did not have the opportunity to meet Col. Depner before his passing, he has spoken to the airman’s two sons, Matty and George Depner, both of whom reside in the Colorado Springs area.
“They are very proud of their father, and have provided me with a lot of information and stories about his life and accomplishments,” Saber said. “They know everything about their dad; where he was stationed, stories and much more.”
Among his 100 missions during WWII, during a fighter sweep, a 20 mm shell detonated nearby destroying the nose of his plane. Depner was forced to jettison the canopy of the airplane and leapt from the cockpit while the Mustang was losing altitude.
His head slammed against the tail of the plane when he deployed his parachute, and Depner was unconscious for his descent to the ground. He fortunately landed on the right side of the Allied enemy lines but sustained multiple broken ribs. He received a Purple Heart for this mission.
Saber’s fundraising efforts began with a comprehensive website of the project and links to its GoFundMe profile. The Scout said the project comes with a cost of $55,000, which includes the cost for the sculpture itself as well as costs of other materials and installation.
“When I am done with the fundraising, and the project is happening, I would like people to help with the installation of the sculpture,” Saber said.
For now, the project mastermind says donations are most needed to make the efforts a reality. Even more so, Saber said a priority is to make people aware of the project.
Saber, who is a rising eighth-grade student at Monument Academy, chose Monument Town Hall as the site for his project since the Town of Monument has made efforts to support public art and does not presently have any pieces on that side of the building.
Work from artist Robert Henderson has been on display in Monument before. One of his sculptures of a F4U Corsair fighter plane made of chrome car bumpers was included in a past collection of Tri-Lakes Views public art. It was displayed outside the Lewis-Palmer School District “Big Red” administration building.
For more information on Saber’s P-51 Mustang project, visit P51Monument.com.