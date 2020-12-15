MONUMENT • With new product lines and an expansion of its Monument location, 3 Hundred Days of Shine is finding some success during a second round of tightened pandemic prevention measures.
Owner Michael Girard and his wife turned an idea to reality to expand their distillery and tasting room with an adjoining retail. Although the tasting room has always offered company branded merchandise like T-shirts and flasks, Girard and a friend was able to open the space’s north wall and convert an adjoining office space into a 17-feet by 17-feet space with a “country store” appearance.
“It’s small, but it’s still more than we had,” Girard said.
The retail space launched on Black Friday, and along with it a new line of 3 Hundred Days-branded food products including dill pickles, pickled green beans, candied jalapeños, marinades, barbecue sauces, queso, pumpkin and apple butters, savoy garlic, steak sauce, asparagus spears and garlic stuffed olives. In addition, the same Colorado-made honey products Girard uses to make 3 Hundred Days of Shine’s Colorado Harvest Honey Moonshine are also offered among the space’s real estate.
Sales of the food product line have been a success thus far.
From 3 Hundred Days’ manufacturer, for the lowest cost, orders have to be placed for 30 cases, or a full pallet. Girard said since the product launch just a few weeks ago, half of the company’s inventory has depleted, selling solely from the store. Girard’s wife wanted to also expand and market the company’s clothing merchandise, which now takes up a good amount of the retail space.
Presently, the space has shelves stocked with the company’s moonshine products in special boxes, created for holiday gift-giving. Girard said after the holidays, there will be an expansion of the food items available in the store. The shop will also soon offer a line of the ingredients, like bitters and mixers, 3 Hundred Days uses to create its menu cocktails in the tasting room.
Girard’s enthusiasm for distilling started during his 23-year career in the Army, while he was stationed in Afghanistan.
“It started as a science experiment,” Girard said. “After that, I fell into the right hands, and those hands had deep pockets.”
After he retired from service in May 2014, 3 Hundred Days of Shine was created that following December in the same location it presently exists at 279 Beacon Lite Road, Unit G.
Despite renewed COVID-19 restrictions for bars, 3 Hundred Days of Shine continues to observe hours of operation where patrons can still come into the store to purchase and acquire menu items in a “to-go fashion” and, weather permitting, sit outside to observe state mandated social distancing while sipping, if they desire.
“The goal is to keep our employees and bartenders making a living wage, and it’s hard for them to do so when they depend on tips,” Girard said. “We have really good customers though, and they are good to our people.”
Just prior to launching the retail space, 3 Hundred Days of Shine released a new spirit product called Carlino Brothers bootleg edition, a 92-proof barrel-finished liquor which ages in whiskey barrels for 18 months before aging again in pinot noir casks, sourced from California.
“It gives it more character and flavor,” Girard said. “It’s much more robust.”
Although it technically is not a whiskey, the new product still uses a beat sugar grain and carries the characteristics of a whiskey, Girard said.
The product’s namesake, brothers Pete and Sam Carlino, were key figures of organized crime in Colorado during the prohibition era. Girard also offers sales of a book written by Sam Carlino, titled “Colorado’s Carlino Brothers: A Bootlegging Empire.” The author is the grandson of one of the brothers who battled their own family to control Colorado’s bootleg liquor empire in the southern Colorado territory.
Sam Carlino, the grandson, had reached out to Girard years ago and since the two have become friends.